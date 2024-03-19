NBCUniversal Media Group Promotes David Pietrycha to Chief Business Officer

NBCUniversal Media Group has elevated strategy and business development executive vice president David Pietrycha to the newly created role of chief business officer.

Pietrycha, who will report to group chairman Mark Lazarus, will work closely with division leadership on major resource allocation and investment decisions, including content rights, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and new business development across the media group’s businesses.

Its portfolio includes NBCU’s broadcast and entertainment cable networks and direct-to-consumer businesses, including Peacock, NBC Sports properties, international networks, affiliate relations, content distribution and advertising sales.

In his current role, Pietrycha has led strategy for major sports rights negotiations, including NFL, NASCAR and WWE. He also played an integral role in new business opportunities and distribution initiatives, NBC affiliate renewals, as well as additional key portfolio decisions across linear and streaming platforms.

Prior to that, he was chief financial officer for NBC Sports Group, with financial and strategic oversight of properties including NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Golf Channel, 11 NBC Sports Regional networks, NBC Sports Radio and NBC Sports Group Digital. Before that, he held financial leadership roles in the NBC News Group and the NBC Owned Television stations division.

“Dave has been an invaluable partner to me over the past few years as we have quickly grown and evolved our television and streaming business model,” Lazarus said in a statement. “In his new post, Dave’s insight, relationships and creative thinking will be instrumental as we continue to play a leading role in shaping the future of our industry.”