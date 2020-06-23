NBCUniversal on Tuesday said its Peacock streaming service will be free for 90 days on several Google platforms, including for all Android and Android TV users, when its debuts on July 15.

Chromecast users will also have free access to Peacock Premium, the service’s $5 per month ad-supported tier, for three months. (Peacock Premium will also have a $10 per month ad-free streaming option.)

“Given Google’s extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July,” Maggie McLean Suniewick, Peacocks’s president of business development and partnerships, said in a statement. “We’ve made Peacock free to our distribution partners, including Google, because we want people everywhere to stream Peacock, and the Peacock Premium promotion demonstrates our commitment to providing incredible value for our mutual customers.”

Peacock has already been available since mid-April for Comcast subscribers, but its full rollout will come in July. The service offers more than 7,500 hours of content and will be the go-to streaming hub for classic NBC shows like “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Law and Order: SVU,” among several other titles. Peacock will also be the home to new original programming, including its “Brave New World” adaptation, the “Psych” movie sequel “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” new drama “The Capture,” and David Schwimmer’s workplace comedy “Intelligence.” Films from Universal, DreamWorks and other major studios will be featured on Peacock.

Other streaming companies have struck similar deals in recent years, like Disney+ offering a free year to Verizon customers when it launched last year.