Nell Tiger Free, the star of Apple TV+’s “Servant” and who appeared in “Game of Thrones,” will star in “First Omen” for 20th Century Studios, a prequel film to the iconic horror franchise “The Omen,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

“First Omen” will mark the directorial debut of Arkasha Stevenson, who will also rewrite the film’s script alongside her writing partner Tim Smith.

David S. Goyer and Keith Levine are producing for their production banner Phantom Four. Gracie Wheelan will oversee the project for Phantom Four.

Plot details for “First Omen” are being kept under wraps.

“The Omen” from 1976 starred Gregory Peck and Lee Remick and was the story of a family raising a boy that could be the Antichrist and the Devil’s own son after a series of mysterious deaths follow the family around. The film won an Oscar and made $60 million at the box office, hatching two sequels, a 2006 remake and a wave of other horror films about creepy devil spawn children.

Nell Tiger Free appeared in a handful of episodes of “Game of Thrones” as Myrcella Baratheon and also starred on the Amazon series “Too Old to Die Young,” but she’s best known as Leanne Grayson on Apple TV+’s “Servant,” which just wrapped its fourth and final season. She also starred in the film “Settlers” last year.

Free is represented by WME, Independent Talent Group and Granderson Des Rochers.

Deadline first reported the news.