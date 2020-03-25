Neon has acquired the worldwide rights to Amy Seimetz’s apocalyptic thriller “She Dies Tomorrow,” which was supposed to premiere at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival before the event was cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

“She Dies Tomorrow” stars Kate Lyn Sheil as Amy, a woman who consistently thinks she’s going to die tomorrow, which sends her down an emotional spiral. When her friend, Jane, discovers Amy’s feelings are contagious, they both begin to live life as if it were their last.

“Amy Seimetz is a bold new voice and with the groundbreaking ‘She Dies Tomorrow’ has easily created one of the most prescient films of the decade,” Neon said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring this unique and incredible SXSW premiere to audiences all around the world.”

Also Read: SXSW Film Festival Announces Jury, Special Awards Despite Cancellation Due to Coronavirus

Seimetz added: “I’m very proud to be joining the illustrious Neon family. Tom Quinn has impeccable taste and has also been at the forefront of innovative theatrical and digital distribution for many years. I look forward to collaborating with him and the entire Neon team on sharing ‘She Dies Tomorrow’ with the world.”

“She Dies Tomorrow” is Seimetz’s second feature film. Her first, “Sun Don’t Shine,” premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in 2012 and was nominated for two Gotham Awards. In 2015, she co-created and executive produced the Starz series “The Girlfriend Experience.” She has also directed two episodes of the FX series “Atlanta.”

Also Read: SXSW 2020 Canceled After Austin Mayor Declares 'State of Emergency' Due to Coronavirus

“She Dies Tomorrow” is produced by Seimetz and Rustic Films’ David Lawson Jr., Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Kentucky Audley costars, while Josh Lucas, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Messina, Katie Aselton, Tunde Adebimpe and Jennifer Kim cameo.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Neon with XYZ Films’ Pip Ngo, on behalf of the filmmakers.