Neon Inks Production Partnership With Ken Kao’s Waypoint Entertainment

Neon has formed what it calls a “strategic financial partnership” with production company Waypoint Entertainment that will expand the indie studio’s production output.

The deal comes shortly after the SXSW premiere of “Cuckoo,” a horror film directed by Tilman Singer that Neon and Waypoint co-produced and the former will be releasing this spring.

“I am excited to announce our strategic alliance with Neon to expand our slate,” said Ken Kao, Co-Founder and President of Waypoint Entertainment. “Our joint venture will focus on the underserved market of larger independent films, specifically in the $10M+ range that often get overlooked by studios and streamers. This collaboration echoes our mutual ethos of championing films with innovative storytelling and ensuring they resonate deeply with hungry audiences.”

Neon and Waypoint will announce the slate they are collaborating on in the near future, with Neon handling global distribution on each title.

“Ken Kao and the Waypoint team have long demonstrated their commitment and unique ability to create bold, beautiful cinema,” said Neon Founder and CEO, Tom Quinn. “We’re beyond thrilled to join forces and continue to ramp up Neon’s production of films from the most revelatory, groundbreaking auteurs around the globe.”

Among the recent films produced by Neon are Brandon Cronenberg’s dark erotic thriller “Infinity Pool,” Ben Wheatley’s psychological horror film “In the Earth,” and the Jazmin Jones documentary “Seeking Mavis Beacon.” Neon also handled U.S. distribution for the Cannes Palme D’Or winner “Anatomy of a Fall,” which won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress.

The deal was negotiated by Ryan Friscia and Emily Thomas for NEON with Waypoint’s Josh Rosenbaum and Alan Sacks at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.