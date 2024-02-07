Tye Sheridan, Naomi Watts to Star in Neon’s ‘The Housewife’

Neon announced today it will kick off foreign sales on “The Housewife” at the European Film Market in Berlin this month. The film, from first-time filmmaker Ben Shirinian, is set to star Naomi Watts, Tye Sheridan, Michael Imperioli and Norman Reedus. The film is currently in pre-production with filming set to begin in June 2024. Robbie Brenner and Lee Broda are producing alongside executive producer Alyssa Hill, who wrote the screenplay. CAA Media Finance is representing the domestic sales rights.

“The Housewife” is based on a true story from 1964 and, according to the official synopsis, “follows a determined young New York Times journalist (Sheridan) as he tracks down a potential Nazi officer living secretly in Queens. But when he befriends the suspect’s elegant and charming wife (Watts), the implications of his investigation become much more unsettling.”

Watts can currently be seen in Ryan Murphy’s “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” and starred in Netflix’s “The Watcher.” Sheridan appeared in “The Tree of Life” and “Ready Player One,” and will next be seen in Justin Kurzel’s “The Order” and Rupert Sanders’ “The Things They Carried.”

Imperioli was recently on HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Hulu’s “This Fool,” and just completed work on Paul Schrader’s “Oh, Canada.” While Reedus is best known for his role as Daryl Dixon on “The Walking Dead,” with a second season of his spin-off series in the works, he’ll also be seen in “Ballerina,” the “John Wick” spin-off starring Ana De Armas.

Neon’s upcoming slate includes the Nicolas Cage serial killer thriller “Longlegs,” Steven Soderbergh’s ghost story “Presence,” the Oscar-nominated animated feature “Robot Dreams” and the Sydney Sweeney-led chiller “Immaculate.” Their recent films include the Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Fall” and Michael Mann’s “Ferrari.”