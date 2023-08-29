Kristen Figeroid Named Neon’s President of International Sales and Distribution

Neon has hired Kristen Figeroid as their new President of International Sales and Distribution. She will also handle sales on third-party projects and will be joined by fellow studio newcomers Laurel Charnetsky and Dan Stadnicki.

Charnetsky will be VP, International Acquisitions & Operations, and Stadnicki will be Manager, International Sales and Distribution. They will be joining the studio as it plans to expand its distribution and production capabilities.

Figeroid most recently served as Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Sales & Distribution at Sierra/Affinity. While there, she handled sales for movies like “Atomic Blonde,” “Whiplash” and “Nightcrawler.” Prior to that she was SVP of International Sales & Distribution at Endeavor Content where she worked on the likes of “The Lost Daughter,” “Monkey Man,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” “Book Club” and “Assassination Nation.”

Prior to Neon, Charnetsky served as Director of Film Acquisitions for Sierra/Affinity. She previously held sales & acquisitions roles with WME Independent, Endeavor Content, and IM Global. Stadnicki, a USC School of Cinematic Arts graduate in Cinema & Media Studies, also joins NEON from Sierra/Affinity with previous experience at MRC and Gersh.

Neon has quickly made a name for itself as a top-tier indie film studio, with a Best Picture Academy Award in 2020 for “Parasite” and four straight Palme d’Or winners at the Cannes Film Festivals, namely “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Titane” and “Parasite.” Next on their slate is Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz. The racing drama will premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival.