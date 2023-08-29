Filipino Drama ‘A Very Good Girl’ Sets US Release Date (Exclusive)

“A Very Good Girl,” the drama starring “Triangle of Sadness” breakout Dolly De Leon and Kathryn Bernardo, has set an its U.S. release date.

ABS-CBN, the largest global studio for Filipino content, announced exclusively via TheWrap on Tuesday that the film, directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Marianne Mancol, Daniel Saniana and Jumbo Albano, will be released in select theaters Oct. 13.

The film’s official logline reads: “After a heartless firing triggers a chain of unfortunate events, Philo (Bernardo) plots a meticulous revenge against retail mogul, Mother Molly (De Leon), aiming to dismantle her empire and seize the ultimate payback. This time, there is no mercy.”

The film marks ABS-CBN’s continued commitment to making Filipino content accessible on a global scale, as well as their 30th anniversary of Star Cinema, a film and TV studio, distributor and production company based in the Philippines.

“I’m really excited for the upcoming release of ‘A Very Good Girl’ in North America. This is a great opportunity for Philippine cinema to reach a wider audience and for filmgoers and movie lovers around the world to see that we really have a lot to offer and that the quality of work we do here is world class.” De Leon told TheWrap exclusively.

Bernardo added: “This is my first time experiencing this so this is something new for me, for Star Cinema, and it’s such an honor to be part of this experience. Hopefully this will open more opportunities not just for Star Cinema but also for other Filipino films.”

Last year, De Leon became the first Filipino actress to be nominated for a Golden Globe and BAFTA for her role in “Triangle of Sadness.” She’s also starred in “Verdict” and “Historya ni Ha.”

Bernardo has starred in the two highest-grossing Filipino films of all time: “The Hows of Us” and “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

Check out the trailer for “A Very Good Girl” in the video below: