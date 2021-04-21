Netflix Near Deal for KISS Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’

A music biopic called “Shout It Out Loud” about legendary rock band KISS is in the works, and Netflix is nearing a deal to acquire the film package, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Joachim Rønning, the Norwegian director behind “Kon-Tiki” and “Pirates” and “Maleficent” sequels, will direct the film, and the band’s Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will be collaborating on the project that spans the band’s life story on stage and off. Ole Sanders wrote the latest draft of the script, with a previous draft coming from W. Blake Harron.

Netflix had no comment. Reps for KISS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The film is expected to be fast-tracked to coincide with KISS’ “End of the Road,” the band’s final tour that will pick up around the world in 2021.

Kiss was founded in the early ’70s by bassist and vocalist Simmons and guitarist and vocalist Stanley, who recruited drummer Peter Criss and guitarist Ace Frehley. The band wanted to break out from some of the garish, hair bands of the day and donned elaborate and flamboyant black outfits, white face paint makeup and devilish tongues that helped the band explode in popularity with a look that instantly became iconic for American teens.

Though they’re known for songs like “Detroit Rock City” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll All Nite,” the band was most famous for its outrageous stage shows that aimed to one-up the theatrics of someone like Alice Cooper, complete with fire-breathing pyrotechnics, guitars that spit out smoke, drum kits that would levitate off the ground and so much more. Their shows and their music helped to craft the arena rock pop sounds for the next decade or more, and they remain one of the best selling rock bands ever, being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Rønning, Simmons and Stanley will produce “Shout It Out Loud” along with Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment, Leigh Ann Burton through Opus 7, Courtney Solomon, David Blackman and Jody Gerson through Universal Music Group. Doc McGhee, KISS’ longtime manager, will also produce through his McGee Entertainment. Atmosphere’s Dorothy Canton and David Hopwood will executive produce.

Rønning is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Deadline first reported the news.