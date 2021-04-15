Pete Davidson will star as punk rock icon Joey Ramone in a biopic based on the memoir by Ramone’s brother, Mickey Leigh, titled “I Slept With Joey Ramone.”

Davidson will reunite with director Jason Orley for the film that’s being made in partnership between Netflix and STXfilms. Davidson and Orley wrote the treatment based on Leigh’s 2009 book “I Slept With Joey Ramone: A Family Memoir.”

The biopic will chronicle the life of the king of punk and lead singer for The Ramones as told through Leigh’s eyes, and the film will be made with the cooperation of Ramone’s estate and with the assistance of Rosegarten Films.

“When you share a bed with someone — and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime — you know that person better than anybody else,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said in a statement. “Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band — he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way. ‘I Slept with Joey Ramone’ is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”

Davidson and Leigh are executive producing the film with David Spiegelman and Rory Rosegarten.

Orley previously worked with the “SNL” star on his stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York” for Netflix. He’s also the director and writer of Davidson’s “Big Time Adolescence” and the upcoming “I Want You Back.”

Davidson most recently starred in “The King of Staten Island” and will next be seen in “The Suicide Squad” and “American Sole.”

“I Slept With Joey Ramone” continues Netflix’s relationship with STX, which produced the Netflix series “Rise of Empire: Ottoman” in collaboration with Karga 7. The companies have previously partnered on other films including “Work It” starring Sabrina Carpenter.