Netflix Goes Down, Thousands of Outages Reported Across US

Netflix and chill isn’t an option for many viewers on Wednesday morning, with the streaming service experiencing widespread outages according to thousands of reports from users.

On DownDetector.com, a website used to track outages, there was a spike in reported outages around 9:30 a.m. PT. About 3,000 outages were reported between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. PT, with most of the complaints coming from the West Coast and Northeast, according to the site’s tracking map. More than 40% of the outages were due to “no connection,” while 35% complained “video streaming” wasn’t functioning properly.

“Some of our members in the US and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning,” a Netflix rep told TheWrap at about 10:45 a.m. PT. “The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

As usual, when Netflix or another major tech site goes down, users rushed to Twitter to share their problem. Many users shared they were seeing an error message reading: “Something went wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page.” Others said they were having a difficult time logging into their account.

Is it just my account or is everyone experiencing tha same? #netflixdown

-

Plus #freenetflix is trending ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Qts2AAVYsE — Anin (@janineecortess) March 25, 2020

Netflix is down.. okay I’ll get Disney+ jeez — Lauren (@LaurenHxo_) March 25, 2020

netflix is down. it's the apocalypse — Scheill (@xivshr) March 25, 2020

Netflix is down. Now THIS is a problem — Tommaso Batacchi (@tommy_bata) March 25, 2020

#Netflix is down. What a great time to disappoint. — CINDY_CreATION???? (@CallMeCuppy) March 25, 2020

For what it’s worth, two members of TheWrap staff checked their Netflix accounts in Los Angeles and had no issue streaming content.

Netflix, at the close of 2019, had 167 million global customers. The company’s stock price is down 2.2% on Wednesday to about $349 per share, although it has fared better than the overall market in the last month, which has been rocked by the coronavirus outbreak.