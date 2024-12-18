Netflix Sets SEC College Football Docuseries Following the 2024 Season

Netflix is pushing further into the world of football with an upcoming series that will follow the 2024 SEC college football season. The docuseries is set to premiere in the summer of 2025.

Altogether, there will be eight 45-minute episodes in the series. It will focus on ome of college football’s most storied programs in NCAA Southeastern College Football and will give viewers access to coaches and players on and off the field. Currently, the SEC is comprised of the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Auburn Tigers, the Florida Gators, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Kentucky Wildcats, the LSU Tigers, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Ole Miss Rebels, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Texas A&M Aggies, the Texas Longhorns and the Vanderbilt Longhorns.

“This behind-the-scenes docuseries will bring all the drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference Football to a worldwide Netflix audience,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement to press. “Football in the SEC will be presented in a way never seen before through the elite storytelling skills of Box To Box, the content studio that has produced numerous award-winning Netflix docuseries. We are excited about this new delivery of content for SEC fans everywhere.”

The currently untitled series comes from Box To Box Films, the production studio behind other sports-related Netflix docuseries like “Sprint,” “Full Swing,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Break Point.” Collin Orcutt serves as the series’ showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs include James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and Hillary Olsen for Box To Box.

More to come …