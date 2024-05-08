Netflix and The Blackhouse Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to giving members of the Black community more opportunities in the film and TV industries, have partnered together to launch a new nonfiction production fellowship.

The fellowship will be a yearlong program that aims to give members of underrepresented communities hands-on training, mentorship and experience to help advance their careers in entertainment. Five participants will be selected to work on a production under the Netflix Nonfiction Film and Series teams, which include unscripted, documentary and sports. The participants will also partake in masterclasses and will receive individual coaching from award-winning creative executives.

Applications for the program will open on May 8.

“We’re excited to partner with The Blackhouse Foundation on a program dedicated to elevating and advancing new voices in the industry,” Tiffany Burrell, director of creative talent development at Netflix, said in a statement to press. “Now in our third year, the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity invests in organizations and crafts programs that broaden the diversity of storytelling within entertainment. The Blackhouse Foundation shares our commitment to expand opportunities for emerging creators and we look forward to collaborating on this important initiative.”

“For over 17 years, our mission has evolved to focus on building connection, capacity and coalition for the Black media ecosystem. We’re thrilled to work with Netflix to identify talent for their nonfiction films and series,” Jenean Glover, the executive director of The Blackhouse Foundation, said in a statement to press.

The Netflix Nonfiction Producers Program is part of the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, the company’s $100 million commitment to help build new opportunities for underrepresented communities in the film and television space. Since the program’s foundation in 2021, the Creative Equity branch has invested more than $29 million in programs, has established over 100 programs in 35 countries and has supported more than 4,500 creatives.