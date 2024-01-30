Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Launches ‘No Drama’ Horror Film Fellowship

Jordan Peele’s production company Monkeypaw is teaming up with Universal and the Toronto International Film Festival to launch “No Drama,” a fellowship program that will select six filmmakers to create their own short films.

Created as part of the Universal Filmmaker Project, “No Drama” will invite writer-directors to send in their pitches for short films based around this prompt: “What’s your biggest fear? What monsters lurk in the deepest corners of your inner thoughts?”

“A good monster story comes from a perspective that’s very personal and very vulnerable. It’s a story that is so deeply personal that you think no one else can relate to it,” said Peele in a statement. “That’s exactly the purpose of ‘No Drama’ – to challenge filmmakers to turn their deepest fears into fun, thrilling stories that need to be told.”

The filmmakers selected will receive a $50,000 grant to produce their short, exposure to the major studio production process, access to creative and production executives to develop their professional networks, and the opportunity to screen their short films at TIFF in 2025. Submissions will be accepted through February 29.

“Jordan and his team at Monkeypaw are visionary filmmakers who are committed to using their platform to identify and uplift emerging talent across the industry. We are proud to have TIFF join us in supporting Monkeypaw’s ‘No Drama’ initiative and can’t wait to see the results from its first group of exciting filmmakers,” said Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer.

“We’re proud to launch this groundbreaking initiative, No Drama, with our longstanding partner Universal,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF. “Having one of the best storytellers like Jordan Peele and his talented team at Monkeypaw on board, is another step in transforming cinema. By supporting emerging filmmakers in the early phases of their careers, TIFF is dedicated to fostering innovation and pushing the boundaries of storytelling. We’re looking forward to unveiling these short films during our 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025.”

Since the 2017 release of his breakout feature debut “Get Out,” which won him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, Peele has become one of the most prolific filmmakers and producers through Monkeypaw, releasing the acclaimed horror films “Us” in 2019 and “Nope” in 2022. His fourth film is set to be released in 2025.