Lamorne Morris, Dylan O’Brien, Cory Michael Smith and Matt Wood have joined the cast of Sony Pictures’ “SNL 1975,” according to an insider with knowledge.

Morris will play Garrett Morris, O’Brien will play Dan Aykroyd, Smith will play Chevy Chase and Wood will play John Belushi.

“SNL 1975” is based on the real-life behind-the-scenes accounts of the opening night of “Saturday Night Live.”

The original screenplay is written by Reitman and Gil Kenan. The screenplay is based on an extensive series of interviews conducted by Reitman and Kenan with all the living cast, writers, and crew.

The official logline for “SNL 1975” is as follows: On October 11th, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. This is the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of SNL. The chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, as we countdown the minutes in real time to the infamous words, Live From New York, it’s Saturday Night.

Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Erica Mills and Peter Rice are producing.

Morris can currently be seen in FX’s fifth season of Noah Hawley’s hit drama series “Fargo” as North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr. The season premiered to critical acclaim and received multiple Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations including “Best Miniseries or Television” and “Best Limited Series,” respectively. Most recently, it was announced that Morris will join the cast of Netflix’s “Unstable” for season two opposite Rob Lowe. Prior to this, he starred as the titular lead in the hybrid live-action/animated Hulu series “Woke,” inspired by the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight.

O’Brien stars in “Ponyboi,” which premiered as one of ten films in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Up next, he will be seen in the feature films “Caddo Lake,” from the writing-directing team of Logan George and Celine Held and producer M. Night Shyamalan, and “Anniversary,” a thriller co-starring Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Zoey Deutch and Phoebe Dynevor.

Smith can currently be seen as Julianne Moore’s estranged and “insecure” son Georgie in Todd Haynes’ “May December.” He most recently starred as Varian Fry in Anna Winger’s limited series “Transatlantic” opposite Gillian Jacobs and Corey Stoll for Netflix. Smith has also worked with Todd Haynes in both Carol (as private investigator Tommy Tucker) and Wonderstruck. Other streaming and television projects the hit series “Gotham,” for which he is well-known for his role as The Riddler.

Wood studied theater at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Upon graduating, he started writing and performing sketch and musical comedy at The Pit, UCB, and other venues around NYC. Notably on stage, he has been seen in the original Broadway cast of “Spongebob Squarepants” and as husky kid icon Augustus Gloop in the Broadway First National Tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Television credits include “Law and Order: SVU,” “Instinct,” and “Difficult People.”

Morris is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360, The Lede Company, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. O’Brien is repped by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, Principal Entertainment LA, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark. Smith is repped by Circle of Confusion. Wood is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.

Deadline first reported the news.