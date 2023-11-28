‘Fargo’ Breakout David Rysdahl Joins Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ Series

Noah Hawley’s upcoming “Alien” series has added a “Fargo” star to its cast, an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap on Tuesday.

David Rysdahl, who can currently be seen in Year 5 of the FX crime drama anthology series, has officially joined the cast for the prequel series.

Little is known about Rysdahl’s role. However, he will be starring alongside Sydney Chandler (“The Babadook”), Alex Lawther (“Black Mirror”), Samuel Blenkin (“Black Mirror”), Essie Davis (“Game of Thrones”), Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”), Kit Young (“Shadow and Bone”) and Timothy Olyphant (“Justified”). Olyphant’s addition to the cast was announced on Monday. Earlier this month Hawley told TheWrap the series was aiming to premiere in 2025.

Rysdahl can currently be seen starring as Wayne Lyons, the meek but loving husband of Juno Temple’s character in “Fargo.” Earlier this year, he appeared in “Oppenheimer” as Donald Hornig, a chemist who worked on the firing unit at Los Alamos, and starred in the “Black Mirror” episode “Mazey Day.” In the episode, he starred alongside his now wife, “Atlanta” star Zazie Beetz.

Not much is known about the upcoming series other than that it’s a prequel set three decades prior to the events of the 1979 movie of the same name. But it’s not surprising that Rysdahl would be added to the series’ cast.

Hawley has a history of using actors he likes from project to project. Before Jon Hamm was on “Fargo,” he starred in Hawley’s movie “Lucy in the Sky,” which also starred “Fargo” alum Nick Offerman and “Legion” lead Dan Stevens. Speaking of “Legion,” that superhero series starred Rachel Keller, who first made a splash in Year 2 of “Fargo.” Casting in the Hawley-verse isn’t exactly one big connected universe, but it’s close.

“Alien” is a joint-venture production 20th Television and Scott Free Productions and will be released on FX on Hulu.

Deadline first reported the news.