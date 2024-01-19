Jason Reitman’s ‘SNL 1975’ Casts Gabriel LaBelle, Cooper Hoffman and Rachel Sennott

Gabriel LaBelle, Cooper Hoffman and Rachel Sennott have been cast in Sony Pictures’ “SNL 1975,” which will be directed by Academy Award nominee Jason Reitman, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

“SNL 1975” is based on the real-life behind the scenes accounts of the opening night of “Saturday Night Live.”

The original screenplay is written by Reitman and Gil Kenan. The screenplay is based on an extensive series of interviews conducted by Reitman and Kenan with all the living cast, writers, and crew.

The official logline for “SNL 1975” is as follows: On October 11th, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. This is the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of SNL. The chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, as we countdown the minutes in real time to the infamous words, Live From New York, it’s Saturday Night.

Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Erica Mills and Peter Rice are producing.

Hoffman broke out last year starring as ‘Gary Valentine’ in Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically-acclaimed film “Licorice Pizza.” His performance not only received acclaim but also earned nominations from the Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globes along with a National Board of Review Award for Breakthrough Performance. Hoffman continues his momentum this year with roles in two anticipated films – “Wildcat,” directed by Ethan Hawke, which earned rave reviews after its premiere at the recent Toronto Film Festival, and “Old Guy” alongside Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz.

Writer/performer Jones recently co-led, co-produced and co-wrote the MGM comedy “Bottoms” with Emma Seligman. Their work scored nominations for Best Comedy Movie at the Critics Choice Awards and Best Screenplay at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Jones has also been seen in HBO’s “The Idol” from “Euphoria’s” Sam Levinson, the A24 horror “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” and stole scenes in the indie hit “Shiva Baby,” winner of the John Cassavetes Award at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards. She has upcoming roles alongside Nicole Kidman in the Prime Video thriller “Holland, Michigan” and alongside Willem Dafoe in Venice festival drama “Finalmente L’Alba.”

