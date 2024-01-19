Judd Apatow to Return as Host for Directors Guild Awards

“SNL” director Beth McCarthy-Miller is also back, as chair for the Feb. 10 event

Getty Images
Jason Clark

Looks like the fifth time will be the charm for director Judd Apatow (“Knocked Up,” “Trainwreck”), as the sometime-stand-up-comedian and super-producer behind some of Hollywood’s most enduring comedies returns to host the Directors Guild of America Awards after stints in every single year since 2018 except for 2019.

In a typically cheeky response, Apatow stated “it’s an honor to be hosting the DGA Awards for the 5th time. Just three more times and I’ll be eligible for health insurance.”

Janet Knutsen and Gary Natoli
Read Next
DGA Selects Janet Knutsen and Gary Natoli for Special Achievement Awards

Emmy-nominated “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” director Beth McCarthy-Miller will serve as Chair for her third consecutive year. “I’m honored to return as Awards Chair and to be a part of such a stellar night that highlights the amazing work my colleagues have done this year,” said McCarthy-Miller. “I’m thrilled that Judd will return as our host, keeping our ceremony grounded in connection, camaraderie, and comedy.”

The 76th annual DGA Awards celebrating outstanding achievement in directing over the various mediums will take place on Feb. 10, 2024 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Matthew McFadyen, Sarah Snook in Succession "With Open Eyes"
Read Next
'Succession' Dominates Directors Guild TV Nominations, Again

Jason Clark

Jason Clark

Jason joined TheWrap’s Awards team in 2021, concentrating on celebrity profiles, below-the-line and crafts stories and occasional commentary on Awards-related matters. He has 25 years in the entertainment and media industry covering film, television and stage. He began his editorial career at Premiere magazine, where his now-editor Steve Pond’s legendary Oscar coverage first took shape.…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.