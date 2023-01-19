Judd Apatow Returns to Host the 2023 DGA Awards

In his fourth time at the podium in the last six years, “This is 40” and “Knocked Up” director Judd Apatow will preside over the 75th Annual DGA Awards, often seen as the belwether for deciding who is favored to win the best director Oscar. The awards, which will take place on February 18, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will honor the best in film, TV, commercials and documentaries, however, there has already been some blowback about the lack of women represented among this year’s titles.

In a statement, DGA Chair Beth McCarthy-Miller said she’s “thrilled that we landed Judd for this special anniversary DGA Awards show 75 years in the making. Never underestimate the power of a Chipotle gift card,” said McCarthy-Miller. “Judd’s a comedy genius that can be counted upon to keep things moving -and as host, he doesn’t have to worry about getting played off the stage.”

In a typically cheeky response to his re-hiring, Apatow stated that he’s “so honored to host the DGA awards for the fourth time. If I was ever nominated, I would stop.”

It has been a significant news month for the Apatows, following the announcement that his “Euphoria” star daughter Maude Apatow will be making her NYC stage debut in the long-running Off-Broadway hit “Little Shop of Horrors” on Feb. 7.

2022 was a busy year for Judd Apatow, having received an Emmy for his acclaimed documentary “George Carlin’s American Dream,” directed the Netflix pandemic comedy “The Bubble”, and served as producer of the Billy Eichner comedy “Bros.” His next producing effort will be the still-untitled Bowen Yang-Meg Stalter comedy by the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy, due for release in August.

View the full list of nominees below:

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2022:

TODD FIELD

TÁR

(Focus Features)

Mr. Field’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Nigel Wooll

First Assistant Director: Sebastian Fahr‑Brix

JOSEPH KOSINSKI

Top Gun: Maverick

(Paramount Pictures)

Mr. Kosinski’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: LeeAnn Stonebreaker, Tommy Harper

First Assistant Director: Scott Robertson

Second Assistant Directors: Andrew Stahl, Robert E. Kay

Second Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor

DANIEL KWAN & DANIEL SCHEINERT

Everything Everywhere All at Once

(A24)

Daniels’ Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Allison Rose Carter

First Assistant Director: Rodney Smith

Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway

Second Second Assistant Director: Ken C. Wu

MARTIN MCDONAGH

The Banshees of Inisherin

(Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. McDonagh’s Directorial Team

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

STEVEN SPIELBERG

The Fabelmans

(Universal Pictures)

Mr. Spielberg’s Directorial Team

Unit Production Manager: Carla Raij

First Assistant Director: Josh McLaglen

Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner‑Wang

Second Second Assistant Director: David Stickler

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2022:

ALICE DIOP

Saint Omer

(Neon Rated)

AUDREY DIWAN

Happening

(IFC Films)

JOHN PATTON FORD

Emily the Criminal

(Roadside Attractions)

ANTONETA ALAMAT KUSIJANOVIC

Murina

(Kino Lorber)

CHARLOTTE WELLS

Aftersun

(A24)

DRAMA SERIES:

JASON BATEMAN

Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go”

VINCE GILLIGAN

Better Call Saul, “Waterworks”

SAM LEVINSON

Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

AOIFE MCARDLE

Severance, “Hide and Seek”

BEN STILLER

Severance, “The We We Are”

COMEDY SERIES:

TIM BURTON

Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”

BILL HADER

Barry, “710N”

AMY SHERMAN-PALLADINO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”

CHRISTOPHER STORER

The Bear, “Review”

MIKE WHITE

The White Lotus, “BYG”

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES:

ERIC APPEL

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

DEBORAH CHOW

ObiWan Kenobi

JEREMY PODESWA

Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”

HELEN SHAVER

Station Eleven, “Who’s There?”

TOM VERICA

Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING:

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode #2010”

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #1333”

DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs “You

and Me on the Rock””

LIZ PATRICK

Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow”

PAUL PENNOLINO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS:

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial

Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

IAN BERGER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe Hungary for Democracy

HAMISH HAMILTON

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022

JAMES MERRYMAN

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

MARCUS RABOY

Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart

GLENN WEISS

The 75th Annual Tony Awards

REALITY PROGRAMS:

JOSEPH H. GUIDRY

The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch”

CARRIE HAVEL

The GoBig Show, “Only One Can Win”

RICH KIM

Lego Masters, “Jurassbrick World”

MICHAEL SHEA

FBoy Island, “Do You Like Cats?”

BEN SIMMS

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica”

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

TIM FEDERLE

Better Nate Than Ever

BONNIE HUNT

Amber Brown, “I, Amber Brown”

DEAN ISRAELITE

Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Room 13”

MICHAEL LEMBECK

Snow Day The Musical



ANNE RENTON

Best Foot Forward, “Halloween”

COMMERCIALS:

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial

Achievement in Commercials for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

JUAN CABRAL

(MJZ)

For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis adam&eveDDB

KIM GEHRIG

(Somesuch, Inc.)

Accessibility, Apple Apple (Direct)

Run Baby Run, iPhone Apple (Direct)

CRAIG GILLESPIE

(MJZ)

Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 Apple

Problem, Jimmy John’s Anomaly

Thrill Driver, Nissan TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

DAVID SHANE

(O Positive, LLC)

Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro Apple

Smile, ITVX Uncommon

Traffic Stop, Native M/H

IVAN ZACHARIÁŠ

(SMUGGLER)

Data Auction, iPhone TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

This Is How We Work Now, Upwork Alto

DOCUMENTARY:

SARA DOSA

Fire of Love

MATTHEW HEINEMAN

Retrograde

LAURA POITRAS

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

DANIEL ROHER

Navalny

SHAUNAK SEN

All That Breathes