Judd Apatow Returns to Host the 2023 DGA Awards

In his fourth time at the podium in the last six years, “This is 40” and “Knocked Up” director Judd Apatow will preside over the 75th Annual DGA Awards, often seen as the belwether for deciding who is favored to win the best director Oscar. The awards, which will take place on February 18, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will honor the best in film, TV, commercials and documentaries, however, there has already been some blowback about the lack of women represented among this year’s titles.
In a statement, DGA Chair Beth McCarthy-Miller said she’s “thrilled that we landed Judd for this special anniversary DGA Awards show 75 years in the making. Never underestimate the power of a Chipotle gift card,” said McCarthy-Miller. “Judd’s a comedy genius that can be counted upon to keep things moving -and as host, he doesn’t have to worry about getting played off the stage.”
In a typically cheeky response to his re-hiring, Apatow stated that he’s “so honored to host the DGA awards for the fourth time. If I was ever nominated, I would stop.”
It has been a significant news month for the Apatows, following the announcement that his “Euphoria” star daughter Maude Apatow will be making her NYC stage debut in the long-running Off-Broadway hit “Little Shop of Horrors” on Feb. 7.
2022 was a busy year for Judd Apatow, having received an Emmy for his acclaimed documentary “George Carlin’s American Dream,” directed the Netflix pandemic comedy “The Bubble”, and served as producer of the Billy Eichner comedy “Bros.” His next producing effort will be the still-untitled Bowen Yang-Meg Stalter comedy by the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy, due for release in August.
View the full list of nominees below:
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2022:
TODD FIELD
TÁR
(Focus Features)
Mr. Field’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Nigel Wooll
First Assistant Director: Sebastian Fahr‑Brix
JOSEPH KOSINSKI
Top Gun: Maverick
(Paramount Pictures)
Mr. Kosinski’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: LeeAnn Stonebreaker, Tommy Harper
First Assistant Director: Scott Robertson
Second Assistant Directors: Andrew Stahl, Robert E. Kay
Second Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor
DANIEL KWAN & DANIEL SCHEINERT
Everything Everywhere All at Once
(A24)
Daniels’ Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Allison Rose Carter
First Assistant Director: Rodney Smith
Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway
Second Second Assistant Director: Ken C. Wu
MARTIN MCDONAGH
The Banshees of Inisherin
(Searchlight Pictures)
Mr. McDonagh’s Directorial Team
First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn
STEVEN SPIELBERG
The Fabelmans
(Universal Pictures)
Mr. Spielberg’s Directorial Team
Unit Production Manager: Carla Raij
First Assistant Director: Josh McLaglen
Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner‑Wang
Second Second Assistant Director: David Stickler
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2022:
ALICE DIOP
Saint Omer
(Neon Rated)
AUDREY DIWAN
Happening
(IFC Films)
JOHN PATTON FORD
Emily the Criminal
(Roadside Attractions)
ANTONETA ALAMAT KUSIJANOVIC
Murina
(Kino Lorber)
CHARLOTTE WELLS
Aftersun
(A24)
DRAMA SERIES:
JASON BATEMAN
Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go”
VINCE GILLIGAN
Better Call Saul, “Waterworks”
SAM LEVINSON
Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
AOIFE MCARDLE
Severance, “Hide and Seek”
BEN STILLER
Severance, “The We We Are”
COMEDY SERIES:
TIM BURTON
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”
BILL HADER
Barry, “710N”
AMY SHERMAN-PALLADINO
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”
CHRISTOPHER STORER
The Bear, “Review”
MIKE WHITE
The White Lotus, “BYG”
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES:
ERIC APPEL
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
DEBORAH CHOW
ObiWan Kenobi
JEREMY PODESWA
Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”
HELEN SHAVER
Station Eleven, “Who’s There?”
TOM VERICA
Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna”
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING:
PAUL G. CASEY
Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode #2010”
JIM HOSKINSON
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #1333”
DAVID PAUL MEYER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs “You
and Me on the Rock””
LIZ PATRICK
Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow”
PAUL PENNOLINO
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan”
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS:
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial
Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):
IAN BERGER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe Hungary for Democracy
HAMISH HAMILTON
Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022
JAMES MERRYMAN
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter
MARCUS RABOY
Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart
GLENN WEISS
The 75th Annual Tony Awards
REALITY PROGRAMS:
JOSEPH H. GUIDRY
The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch”
CARRIE HAVEL
The GoBig Show, “Only One Can Win”
RICH KIM
Lego Masters, “Jurassbrick World”
MICHAEL SHEA
FBoy Island, “Do You Like Cats?”
BEN SIMMS
Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica”
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:
TIM FEDERLE
Better Nate Than Ever
BONNIE HUNT
Amber Brown, “I, Amber Brown”
DEAN ISRAELITE
Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Room 13”
MICHAEL LEMBECK
Snow Day The Musical
ANNE RENTON
Best Foot Forward, “Halloween”
COMMERCIALS:
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial
Achievement in Commercials for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):
JUAN CABRAL
(MJZ)
For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis adam&eveDDB
KIM GEHRIG
(Somesuch, Inc.)
Accessibility, Apple Apple (Direct)
Run Baby Run, iPhone Apple (Direct)
CRAIG GILLESPIE
(MJZ)
Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 Apple
Problem, Jimmy John’s Anomaly
Thrill Driver, Nissan TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
DAVID SHANE
(O Positive, LLC)
Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro Apple
Smile, ITVX Uncommon
Traffic Stop, Native M/H
IVAN ZACHARIÁŠ
(SMUGGLER)
Data Auction, iPhone TBWA\ Media Arts Lab
This Is How We Work Now, Upwork Alto
DOCUMENTARY:
SARA DOSA
Fire of Love
MATTHEW HEINEMAN
Retrograde
LAURA POITRAS
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
DANIEL ROHER
Navalny
SHAUNAK SEN
All That Breathes