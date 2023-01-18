Television Academy Appoints Casey Bloys, Gloria Calderón Kellett to 2023 Executive Committee

The Television Academy on Wednesday announced the 2023 appointees to the group’s executive committee, which advises the Emmys organization on diversity initiatives and other issues faced by leadership throughout the year.

Named to the committee are Casey Bloys, George Cheeks, Pearlena Igbokwe, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Lisa Nishimura and Zack Van Amburg.

“I’m thrilled to welcome these accomplished executives back to serve on our Executive Committee,” Frank Scherma, TV Academy Chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “They will continue to bring their extensive experience and insight to our dynamic organization.”

The Television Academy Board of Governors also elected Peer Group Governors as their representatives on the executive committee for the 2023 term: Eddie Bonin (special visual effects), Debra Curtis (television executives), Jill Dickerson (reality programming) and Troy Underwood (children’s programming). Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation, will also serve on the committee.

Bloys is chairman and CEO of content at HBO and HBO Max overseeing programming for scripted series, late night, documentaries, HBO sports and HBO films.

Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, and Chief Content Officer for news and sports at Paramount+, oversees CBS-branded assets within Paramount Global and extending that content to Paramount+. He also leads Paramount’s global free-to-air networks in the UK, Australia, Chile and Argentina and oversees BET and Paramount Television studios.

Igbokwe is chairman of Universal Studio Group and leads Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios, all of which produce a combined 3,000 hours of programming currently airing or streaming around the globe.

Kellett is an award-winning writer, producer, director and actress who currently serves as executive producer, showrunner and a star of Amazon Prime Video “With Love.” She also serves as an executive producer on Prime Video’s “The Horror of Dolores Roach.” She was the executive producer, co-creator, co-showrunner, director and actress on “One Day at a Time,” wrote for “Devious Maids” and “How I Met Your Mother” and directed episodes of “Lopez vs. Lopez,” “How I Met Your Father” and the “Mad About You” revival.

Nishimura is Vice President of independent and documentary films at Netflix and founded the streamer’s documentary team. Under her leadership, the independent films team is responsible for films such as “The Good Nurse,” “Luckiest Girl Alive,” “Purple Hearts,” “Falling for Christmas,” and Jane Campion’s Academy Award-nominated film “The Power of the Dog.”

Van Amburg is chief content officer and head of worldwide video at Apple TV+, overseeing global strategy for video programming, including the launch of Apple TV+. Among other things, under his direction the streamer launched Emmy-winners and nominees “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” “Bad Sisters” and more. His tenure also includes release of the Oscar-winning “CODA.”