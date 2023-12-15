DGA Selects Janet Knutsen and Gary Natoli for Special Achievement Awards

The production manager and stage manager will join “Game of Thrones” director David Nutter for special honors

Janet Knutsen and Gary Natoli
Janet Knutsen and Gary Natoli (Photos by Howard Wise courtesy of DGA)
Jason Clark

The 76th annual Directors Guild of America Awards have selected their recipients for special honors for the ceremony to take place on Feb. 10, 2024. Production manager Janet Knutsen and stage manager Gary Natoli have been tapped for recognition for the chosen fields, the former bestowed the Frank Capra Achievement Award and the latter to receive the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award.

David Nutter will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Achievement in Television Direction, for his wide-ranging, Emmy-winning work on shows including “Game of Thrones” and “Band of Brothers.”

David Nutter

“I couldn’t be more delighted to announce that our prestigious Frank Capra and Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Awards will be presented to remarkable Guild trailblazers Janet Knutsen and Gary Natoli,” said the DGA in a statement. “Their stellar creative outputs have been matched only by their incredible efforts to help guide newcomers to the industry. With open arms, they’ve shepherded new talent, been trusted advisors, and built a close-knit community. They help to make the Guild a more welcoming and supportive place for everyone. Through exceptional dedication and leadership, they are an inspiration to all. The DGA is honored to bestow these awards for exemplary Guild service and for continuing their commitment to uplifting current and future generations of directing teams.”

Lesli Linka Glatter, President, DGA Directors Guild Of America
Knutsen is best known for works such as “Gung Ho” and “Rocky IV,” and TV projects including “Rizzoli & Isles” and “Boston Legal.” She has been a DGA Trustee since 2009, and has served on the Screening & Admissions Committee and the Curriculum & Progress Committee for the past decade; and more recently on the Finance Committee since 2019.

Natoli joined the DGA in 1987 as a Stage Manager and has worked on countless televised events, including the Oscars, Emmys, Super Bowl Halftime shows as well as acclaimed specials “Adele: One Night Only” and “America: A Tribute to Heroes” among many others.

Nutter won the Primetime Emmy for directing “Mother’s Mercy,” the 10th and last episode of the fifth season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Recently, Nutter directed all episodes of the network’s miniseries “The Time Traveler’s Wife.”

The TV, documentary and feature film categories for this year’s DGA Awards will be announced on Jan. 9-10, with the final ceremony taking place on Feb. 10, 2024.

Jason Clark

Jason Clark

Jason Clark

Jason joined TheWrap's Awards team in 2021, concentrating on celebrity profiles, below-the-line and crafts stories and occasional commentary on Awards-related matters.

