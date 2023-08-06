Lesli Linka Glatter Reelected DGA President

Filmmaker Lesli Linka Glatter was reelected President of the Directors Guild of America on Saturday. The “Love and Death” director was first elected President in 2021 and has been on the DGA’s National Board since 2003.

Additionally, 164 delegates representing more than 19,500 members of the DGA elected a new slate of officers and members of the National Board of Directors.

“I am honored to once again accept the responsibility of serving as President of the Directors Guild of America,” Glatter said in a statement. “At this critical time for our industry, I am more committed than ever to our Guild’s mission of protecting the creative and economic rights of our members and working collaboratively both internally and externally on the issues affecting us all. As we embark on the next chapter of our Guild, I’m elated to work alongside an incredibly talented, creative and diverse Board, all of whom generously volunteer their time to advocate for their fellow members and do their part in building an industry where everyone can thrive. As a union, our power comes from our unity — and I am thrilled to say we are as strong and united as ever before. Together, we will continue our shared fight — along with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA — for an industry in which we are all fairly valued and celebrated for the work we do.”

Glatter’s reelection comes as the DGA reached a deal with the AMPTP earlier this summer, while the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike with no deal with the studios. Glatter worked with the 2023 negotiating committee to earn “significant gains on wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity and television creative rights, building for the future and impacting every category of member in our Guild,” per the DGA.

“It is my privilege and pleasure to re-nominate such an experienced, qualified and tenacious candidate for President,” Thomas Schlamme, Co-Chair of the DGA Outreach Team, said in a statement. “Over the last two rather intense years, Lesli has distinguished herself as a champion for our members across every category, including in our extremely challenging contract negotiation, and we are all better off for it. She has led with wisdom, an incredible fearlessness and an enormous amount of compassion. We are so fortunate that as a leader, she understands the needs of our membership and pursues them relentlessly — work she will continue in her next term.”

Glatter’s lengthy directing resume includes “Homeland,” “ER,” “Freaks and Geeks,” “Mad Men,” “The Morning Show,” “The Good Wife,” “The West Wing,” “Twin Peaks” and “The Walking Dead” as well as the pilots for “Gilmore Girls” and “Pretty Little Liars.”