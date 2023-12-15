‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Beckham’ Among PGA Sports, Children’s and Short-Form TV Nominees

Just days after announcing the nominees for the documentary category for the Producers Guild of America Awards, the organization has released their selections for the Sports, Children’s and Short-Form Television Programs.

The nominees include some of the most-watched series, sports programming and docs of the year, including short works about HBO’s “Succession,” “100 Foot Wave,” and “The Last of Us,” Netflix’s “Beckham,” and Max’s “Sesame Street” and “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.”

The nominees for these categories are:

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“100 Foot Wave” (S2)

“Beckham” (S1)

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (S5)

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets” (S18)

“Shaun White: The Last Run” (S1)

*listed in alphabetical order

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“Goosebumps” (S1)

“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” (S1)

“Sesame Street” (S53)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (S2)

“The Velveteen Rabbit”

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Carpool Karaoke” (S5C)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (S3)

“The Last of Us: Inside the Episode” (S1)

“Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question” (S3)

“Succession: Controlling the Narrative” (S4)

The remaining nominations for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Limited or Anthology Series Television, and Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures will be announced Thursday, Jan. 12, 2024. Winners of these categories will be announced at the Producers Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.