’20 Days in Mariupol,’ ‘American Symphony,’ ‘Beyond Utopia’ Lead PGA Awards’ Documentary Nominations

“The Disappearance of Shere Hite,” “The Mother of All Lies,” “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood,” and “Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)” round out the entries

20 Days in Mariupol American Symphony
"20 Days in Mariupol" (PBS), "American Symphony" (Netflix)
Jason Clark

Seven films have been escalated to the final round of voting for the Producers Guild of America Awards’ documentary category.

The films nominated for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures are listed below in alphabetical order:

The Janes
Read Next
'The Janes' Named Top Documentary at News & Doc Emmys

Several of these have been tapped for awards potential throughout the year, especially for the Best Documentary Feature shortlists for the Oscars, taking place on Dec. 21. 15 documentary features and 15 doc shorts will be announced on this date, with a narrowing-down occurring in January.

Last year’s winner for the PGA was Daniel Roher’s “Navalny,” about the poisoned Russian opposition journalist Alexei Navalny, which went on to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Winners will be honored during the 35th Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste in "American Symphony" (Netflix)
Read Next
How Jon Batiste Convinced Wife Suleika Jaouad to Document Cancer Battle in 'American Symphony'

Jason Clark

Jason Clark

Jason joined TheWrap’s Awards team in 2021, concentrating on celebrity profiles, below-the-line and crafts stories and occasional commentary on Awards-related matters. He has 25 years in the entertainment and media industry covering film, television and stage. He began his editorial career at Premiere magazine, where his now-editor Steve Pond’s legendary Oscar coverage first took shape.…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.