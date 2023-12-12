’20 Days in Mariupol,’ ‘American Symphony,’ ‘Beyond Utopia’ Lead PGA Awards’ Documentary Nominations

Seven films have been escalated to the final round of voting for the Producers Guild of America Awards’ documentary category.

The films nominated for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures are listed below in alphabetical order:

Several of these have been tapped for awards potential throughout the year, especially for the Best Documentary Feature shortlists for the Oscars, taking place on Dec. 21. 15 documentary features and 15 doc shorts will be announced on this date, with a narrowing-down occurring in January.

Last year’s winner for the PGA was Daniel Roher’s “Navalny,” about the poisoned Russian opposition journalist Alexei Navalny, which went on to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Winners will be honored during the 35th Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.