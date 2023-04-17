Bringing back beloved former cast members as hosts draws in older viewers, but the comedy show needs younger generations more

However, with change comes opportunity. This could be a pivotal year for the show to make inroads with the younger audiences it has been trying to win over.

When we last did a deep dive on “ Saturday Night Live ,” the venerable sketch comedy show was facing some headwinds going into its 48th season. Its 47th season was the first time in six years where the show saw a decline in audience demand , according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. On top of that, a wave of cast retirements at the end of last season had set the show up for some growing pains as a new generation of cast members found their footing.

“Saturday Night Live” audience demographics (Parrot Analytics)

Looking at the current audience demographics for “SNL,” we can see that it clearly resonates most with the oldest generations. Nearly a third or 28.7% of the audience for “SNL” belonged to Gen X or an older generation, the largest share of the four age groups we looked at. Each younger generation represents a smaller share of the show’s audience, with Gen Z accounting for only 19.5%. The challenge facing “Saturday Night Live” is clear: If it wants to be around for another 48 seasons, it must win over younger viewers.

The show has a rich history of pushing boundaries and taking risks and one way it has continued this in recent years is by exploring new comedy formats. Last season, the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy was brought in to create prerecorded videos to feature on the show. With an absurdist sense of humor honed on Twitter and TikTok, the group was primed to appeal to the younger audiences “SNL” needs to attract. Their contributions over the past two seasons have produced some of the most viral segments from the show.

But perhaps the most powerful tool the show can employ to stay relevant and target the youngest audiences are its weekly host and musical guest. Our analysis of the hosts and musical guests so far this season reveals how the talent selected to guest host and perform have strongly appealed to younger audiences.

“Saturday Night Live” guest host and musical guest demand (Parrot Analytics)

The audiences for a clear majority of hosts and musical guests this season strongly skewed toward the younger generations. Megan Thee Stallion and SZA were the youngest-skewing talent on the show this season. Over 85% of the audience for each of these singers came from the under-30 age group. The musical guests in general tend to have younger audiences than the hosts. Only three of the musical guests this season had a majority of their audience come from the over-30 age group (Kelsea Ballerini, Jack White and Brandi Carlile).

The hosts with the most appeal for older audiences this season were traditional comedians. Molly Shannon, Amy Schumer, Steve Martin and Martin Short all have more than 70% of their audience from people over 30. Shannon and Short are both former cast members and Steve Martin is one of the most prolific hosts of the show. We have previously measured how alumni of the show tend to generate the highest demand for the show when they host. Inviting these comedians back makes sense as a tactic for doubling down with established audiences and giving them familiar faces they crave, but may be a short-term boost at the expense of a long-term strategy. Putting the priority on attracting new audiences to the show would better set it up for another generation of cultural relevance.

The long-running fixture of American TV cannot afford to rest on its laurels and expect to have the same cultural impact without updating its offering to attract younger audiences. To remain relevant, “SNL” needs to take steps to make itself appealing to this crucial audience segment. The hosts and musical guests this season seem to indicate a commitment by the show to cultivating the next generation of “SNL” fans by investing in guest talent that they want. But producers need to resist the easy fix of bringing back familiar faces.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.