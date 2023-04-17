Keke Palmer and SZA are the kind of talent "Saturday Night Live" needs to book to draw younger viewers.

by | April 17, 2023 @ 1:00 PM

Bringing back beloved former cast members as hosts draws in older viewers, but the comedy show needs younger generations more

When we last did a deep dive on “Saturday Night Live,” the venerable sketch comedy show was facing some headwinds going into its 48th season. Its 47th season was the first time in six years where the show saw a decline in audience demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. On top of that, a wave of cast retirements at the end of last season had set the show up for some growing pains as a new generation of cast members found their footing.

However, with change comes opportunity. This could be a pivotal year for the show to make inroads with the younger audiences it has been trying to win over. 

