New Balance and Miu Miu Reveal Their Next Chapter With Coco Gauff

New Balance and Miu Miu debut a new collaboration with Coco Gauff

New Balance and Miu Miu have revealed the next chapter of their coveted collaboration, this time starring American tennis champion Coco Gauff. Blending Miu Miu’s directional aesthetic with New Balance’s performance-first expertise, the collection will debut on the court during Gauff’s upcoming tournaments in Rome (May 7–18), Berlin (June 14–22) and Cincinnati (Aug. 5–28), showcasing her dynamic blend of athleticism and effortless style.

While playing, Gauff will be dressed in classically elegant tennis ensembles designed with a performance-first mindset. Each look features a color-blocked design for a sharp, clean and modern effect, with a distinct palette for each tournament: navy and white with accents of red in Rome, white and green with sky blue accents in Berlin and white and royal blue with red accents in Cincinnati. Before and after matches, co-branded technical silk zip-fronted hoodies and track pants in coordinating shades will be layered over the top, bringing together luxury and function.

On the court, Gauff will wear custom, co-branded versions of her signature shoe, the Coco CG2, reimagined by New Balance x Miu Miu. These exclusive editions are engineered with cutting-edge technology to meet the demands of elite play, while drawing inspiration from Gauff’s love of New Balance lifestyle silhouettes — delivering a perfect balance of power and grace.

Off the court, she will step into fresh iterations of the sold-out New Balance x Miu Miu 530 SL sneaker. Crafted in leather and mesh and offered in the same color palette, the styles reflect both brands’ shared sensibility at the intersection of sport and style.

The New Balance x Miu Miu with Coco Gauff collection, which includes a selection of co-branded accessories, launches globally on Sept. 10, available for a limited time in select Miu Miu boutiques and on miumiu.com.

Tiffany & Co. celebrate Mother’s Day and the ocean’s mystery in 2 new campaigns

In honor of Mother’s Day, Tiffany & Co. has unveiled “Strong Like Mom,” a heartfelt campaign honoring the strength, love and unwavering devotion of mothers. The brand has also introduced “Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder,” a separate high jewelry collection that explores the breathtaking mystery of the ocean through extraordinary craftsmanship and imagination.

“Strong Like Mom” centers around a moving short film featuring real Tiffany employees and their children in unscripted, emotional moments. Children ages five to 15 reflect on what makes their moms strong, with their words interwoven alongside elegant visuals of their mothers wearing the Tiffany HardWear collection — a modern symbol of resilience and feminine power. The film concludes with a nostalgic montage of vintage photographs showcasing employees and their own mothers, adding depth and intimacy to the tribute.

Since 1837, Tiffany & Co. has celebrated maternal love through its iconic creations. This year’s campaign honors not just motherhood, but the enduring strength that defines every Tiffany woman.

In a separate launch, Tiffany & Co. introduces “Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder,” a dreamlike high jewelry collection designed by Nathalie Verdeille, chief artistic officer of jewelry and high jewelry. Inspired by Jean Schlumberger’s iconic ocean-themed designs, the collection journeys from the figurative to the abstract through six distinct chapters: Ocean Flora, Seahorse, Starfish, Urchin, Sea Turtle and Wave.

“Each piece in our latest Blue Book collection, ‘Sea of Wonder,’ captivates and invites us to lose ourselves in the rich storytelling as we embark on a journey through uncharted realms of the deep sea,” Verdeille said.

Reflecting Tiffany’s legacy of innovation and artistry, the collection fuses natural inspiration with exquisite craftsmanship, reimagining the ocean’s hidden beauty in a palette of iridescent shimmer and sculptural forms.

Saint Laurent Rive Droite Los Angeles presents “Mono No Aware”

Saint Laurent Rive Droite Los Angeles presents “Mono No Aware,” a meditative exhibition by New York-based artist Miya Ando, curated by Anthony Vaccarello. The showcase brings together a selection of Ando’s paintings, wood sculptures and silkscreen prints — each piece exploring the poetic tension between permanence and impermanence, nature and transformation.

Known for her nuanced dialogue between Eastern and Western influences, Ando uses elemental materials such as steel, redwood, washi paper and glass to evoke cycles of life and the ephemeral beauty of natural phenomena. Her work is deeply rooted in the Japanese philosophical concept of mono no aware: an awareness of the impermanent, and the beauty found within it.

At the center of the installation are 15 redwood sculptures, transformed through the traditional Japanese shou sugi ban (charred wood) technique or coated with silver nitrate, a material known for its ability to “freeze” time. These sculptural forms echo the Zen minimalism of Kyoto’s famed Ryōan-ji Temple rock garden, inviting contemplation amid the contemporary luxury of Rodeo Drive.

Presented in contrast to its refined retail setting, the exhibition offers a quiet moment of introspection — underscoring the transient nature of beauty, memory and material.

To accompany the exhibition, Saint Laurent has released a limited-edition tote bag featuring Ando’s Frost Descends galaxy silkscreen print ($85), available in-store and online at Saint Laurent Rive Droite. All artworks from the exhibition are also available for purchase.

“Mono No Aware” is on view until May 13 at Saint Laurent Rive Droite Los Angeles, 469 N Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210.

Marco Bicego celebrates 25 Years with an intimate Hollywood dinner

On April 24, fine jewelry house Marco Bicego hosted an intimate Thursday-night dinner at Hollywood’s Mother Wolf to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The event brought together a dazzling guest list, including Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Ruth Negga, Joseph Cassell, Jamie Mizrahi and celebrity stylists Karla Welch and Elizabeth Stewart — longtime collaborators with the brand on red carpet moments from the Oscars to the Golden Globes.

Over cocktails and candlelight, guests previewed Marco Bicego’s signature collections alongside the brand’s founder and creative director, Marco Bicego, who shared personal stories and design insights. The evening underscored the intimate connection between artistry and heritage that has defined the brand for a quarter-century.

To mark the occasion, Marco Bicego has launched a striking new global advertising campaign starring Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana, photographed in Vicenza — Italy’s historic center of goldsmithing. The campaign captures the brand’s signature blend of timeless elegance, modern sophistication and effortless luxury.

In tandem, the brand has introduced the “25 Best” collection: a curated edit of its most iconic and bestselling designs. From sculptural Masai bangles to the colorful Paradise necklaces, each piece is meticulously handcrafted in Trissino, Italy — the birthplace of the brand and where Bicego, a second-generation jeweler, first learned the craft in his father’s workshop.

Founded in 2000, Marco Bicego continues to fuse traditional Italian artistry with contemporary design, drawing inspiration from organic forms, natural gemstones and his global travels. Still intimately involved in every aspect of the brand, Marco remains a true artisan at heart — shaping the future of fine jewelry with every piece he creates.

Jacquemus opens a Provençal-inspired boutique in West Hollywood

On April 24, Jacquemus, the French fashion label founded by Simon Porte Jacquemus, opened the doors to its newest boutique. Echoing the design language of its London and New York locations, the new West Hollywood space channels the warmth and rustic elegance of a home in Provence, complete with olive trees, lavender and a serene, sun-drenched ambiance.

For the opening party, the brand brought the spirit of the South of France to Los Angeles with an open-air market featuring florals, bananas and lemons. Guests sipped champagne, and snacked on pizza and banana soft serve while mingling, while others lounged on custom yellow-linen sofas by Luther Quintana or snapped photos with a custom-made banana car parked out front.

The Thursday-night opening drew a starry crowd including Leighton Meester, Laura Harrier, Cole Sprouse, Dree Hemingway, Lori Harvey, Anwar Hadid, Giveon, Noah Beck, Elsa Hosk and Benito Skinner. The star of the evening, however, was “White Lotus” actor Jon Gries, who is the face of Jacquemus’s latest campaign and whose on-screen girlfriend — played by Charlotte Le Bon — wore a custom Jacquemus look in the show.

Spanning 255-square-meters across a single floor, the layout feels at once intimate and generous, much like Simon’s office at the Jacquemus headquarters in Paris. A floor of terracotta bricks laid in a Point de Hongrie pattern and limestone clay stucco walls emphasize the space’s pure architectural lines.

Marking the centenary of the 1925 International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts, the boutique subtly nods to Art Deco influences. These are interwoven with mid-century and Brutalist elements, as well as specially commissioned ceramics by Mathilde Martin.

Debuting exclusively in Los Angeles, “La Galerie” meanwhile introduces a curated selection of sculptural vintage jewelry and objets d’art from the 1920s to 1960s, handpicked by Simon from European markets and galleries. The collection includes works by Jean Royère, Frank Lloyd Wright and Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

The boutique is open now at 8800 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, 90069.

DWR and Boutique launch their first experiential rental home in collaboration with Paul Smith

Design Within Reach (DWR) has partnered with Boutique, a leader in design-forward vacation rentals, to debut the first DWR x Boutique Rental Home. The historic Miles C. Bates Wave House in Palm Desert has been outfitted with DWR Presents: The Paul Smith Collection in celebration of the exclusive collaboration.

Built in 1955, the Wave House, designed by Walter S. White, is renowned for its curving roof that mimics the nearby San Jacinto mountains. After a meticulous restoration by Stayner Architects, the property opened to the public in February 2020. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the house was originally a getaway and sculptor’s studio for Bates and became a hub for Coachella Valley artists and creatives.

This collaboration continues DWR’s celebration of modern design history in the Coachella Valley, building on the success of their recent Palm Springs store opening during Modernism Week. “This rental home exemplifies how we are evolving DWR, expanding both our product offerings and the way our collections are experienced,” Debbie Propst, president of global retail at MillerKnoll, said.

The home’s design has been meticulously curated with Paul Smith’s signature textiles, blending outdoor furniture that complements the desert landscape with the bold “Stepped Plaid” color palette in the bedrooms, creating a warm, textural atmosphere. Each detail showcases a fusion of modern design and refined style.

DWR Presents: The Paul Smith Collection is a curated selection of indoor and outdoor furniture from DWR, featuring special-edition pieces made with Maharam textiles by British designer Paul Smith. This exclusive collection includes iconic furniture such as the Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair and Eero Saarinen’s Womb Chair, adorned with vibrant, graphic Maharam designs like the Dots pattern.

Starting now through Aug. 31, visitors can book a stay at the DWR x Boutique Rental Home by visiting boutique-homes.com. All furniture from the collection is available for purchase at dwr.com.

Marc Jacobs celebrates its newest fragrance at Virginia Robinson Gardens

On April 24, Marc Jacobs hosted an exclusive event at the historic Virginia Robinson Gardens in Beverly Hills to celebrate the launch of Daisy Wild Eau So Intense, the newest addition to the iconic Daisy fragrance collection.

The event offered guests an immersive experience through the Marc Jacobs Daisy Garden, featuring whimsical installations, sensory moments and personalized activations inspired by the brand’s playful and adventurous spirit. Attendees wandered through vibrant sections of the garden, each reflecting different personality traits inspired by the Daisy scents: optimistic, playful, lively and adventurous.

The celebration culminated in a whimsical “Personality Picnic,” where guests enjoyed curated bites in a lush meadow. Attendees had the opportunity to personalize their picnic baskets with charms, embroidery and even craft their own green juice or cocktail at a playful DIY bar. This interactive experience offered a fresh and engaging take on fragrance discovery and brand storytelling.

An intense floral fragrance with banana blossom accord, jasmine extract and notes of amber and sandalwood, Daisy Wild Eau So Intense was inspired by the unique and surprising findings deep in the woods: vibrant, colorful and unexpected.

