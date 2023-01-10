Bob Odenkirk’s New AMC Series ‘Lucky Hank’ Adds Kyle Maclachlan, Oscar Nunez and More – Watch the First Teaser (Video)

Bob Odenkirk’s upcoming AMC series “Lucky Hank” got even luckier on Tuesday with the announcement of some heavy hitter guest and recurring stars during the show’s TCA Winter 2023 panel.

On that panel, AMC also released the first teaser, which you can watch at the top of the page right now. “Lucky Hank” premieres March 19.

As for the new cast, Oscar Nunez (“The Office”) will portray Dean Jacob Rose, who per the official description is “Dean of Railton College, Jacob Rose has known Hank Devereaux (Odenkirk) for many years, and the two are friends. But Rose, weary of playing politics in a time of crisis, must also navigate being Hank’s boss.” He’ll appear in six of the show’s eight episodes.

Tom Bower (“Die Hard 2”) will guest star in two episodes as William Henry Devereaux, Sr., who, per the official description, “is a retired, distinguished academic. An intellectual giant, he is the emotionally detached, estranged father of Hank Devereaux. The two men are forced to confront their relationship and their past when Henry, Sr. threatens to move close to Hank and his mother.”

Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”) will appear in two episodes as Tom Leska, “the handsome old flame of Lily Devereaux. A teacher at a top private school in New York City, he has a surprising wild side underneath his professional exterior.”

And finally, Kyle Maclachlan (“Twin Peaks”) plays college president Dickie Pope, who “has a laser-like focus that can be unnerving. Somewhat uncomfortable with people, he’s made some calculated decisions to get the top job, and believes in running the college like a business. He becomes a nemesis to Hank and the other professors.” He’ll appear in two episodes.

Nunez is represented by Omnipop Talent Group, Artists and Representatives and Guinivan PR. Bower is represented by UTA and Principal Entertainment. Diamantopoulos is represented by Untitled Entertainment and Paradigm. And Maclachlan is represented by UTA, Entertainment 360, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Based on Richard Russo’s novel “Straight Man,” “Lucky Hank” was adapted by showrunners Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein. Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Peter Farrelly (who will direct) Mark Johnson, Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero are executive producers.