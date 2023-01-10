The as-yet untitled “The Walking Dead” spinoff centering on Andrew Lincoln’s Rick and Danai Gurira’s Michonne will air on AMC in 2024, the network announced at the Winter Television Critics Association today. The series will commence production this year.

AMC’s announcement also included dates for the three additional spinoffs, including “Fear the Walking Dead” which will premiere its eighth and final season beginning May 14. New spin-off series “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, will air in June followed by “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” led by Norman Reedus, later this year.

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television. And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise – two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, said.

“This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers,” McDermott continued. “Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, added, “The Walking Dead Universe LIVES! To conclude Fear the Walking Dead, we’re thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons EVER, while breaking new ground with old favorites: Maggie and Negan in the madhouse of post-apocalyptic Manhattan with no one to depend on but each other…Daryl Dixon in France, a loner who cannot move through this new dangerous world alone, facing vicious enemies and never-seen-before threats of the undead. And Rick and Michonne, in a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead.”

He continued: “Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showrunner Eli Jorné, Norman Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln are creating heart-wrenching, heart-pounding magic for the next phase of the TWDU!”

Gurira and Lincoln’s spinoff is billed as an “epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

Gimple serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln and Gurira.