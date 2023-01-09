Kino Lorber Hires Former AMC Executives Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz to C-Suite

Independent film distributor Kino Lorber has recruited former AMC Networks executives Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz to respectively serve as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, the company announced Monday.

The news comes just two months after Kino Lorber acquired North American streaming service MHz Choice. The distributor said that both Carroll and Schwartz will help shape the company’s content and distribution strategies, including an “accelerated expansion into digital spaces.”

Before joining Kino Lorber, Carroll had a three-decades-long career at AMC Networks, where he oversaw the development of many successful television series, including “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Walking Dead,” “Portlandia,” “Killing Eve” and “Inside the Actors Studio.” Previously, he was President at Bravo and COO of AMC Networks, where he was in charge of all programming, marketing, ad sales and international distribution. He also helped launch AMC Networks’ streaming channels, including Acorn, Sundance Now and Shudder, and he led the launch of AMC+.

“Bringing prestige content to market and helping it find a wide audience has been the most fun and satisfying part of my career,” Carroll said in a press release provided to TheWrap. “Richard Lorber and his team have built a company that stands for high-quality storytelling, and I am excited to help build on that success.”

Schwartz, meanwhile, had a 20-year tenure at AMC Networks. Most recently, she oversaw IFC Films. She also helmed the distribution of Oscar-nominated films and documentaries, like “Boyhood,” “Two Days,” “One Night,” “45 Years” and “Finding Vivian Maier.” Additionally, Schwartz was lead architect for the development and launch of the IFC Films Unlimited SVOD service and IFC Films Pick, its first AVOD streaming channel.

“I have been a longtime admirer of Kino Lorber and their acclaimed films,” Schwartz said in a statement. “I’m excited to bring their high-quality, diverse new releases and extensive catalog films to passionate, discerning audiences through expanding access on both digital and traditional distribution platforms. I’m looking forward to working together with Richard, Ed and Martha to continue to grow the business.”

Lorber added: “Ed and Lisa are a powerful combination and I’m thrilled to welcome them both to the Kino Lorber C-suite. Following our acquisition of the MHz Choice streaming service, it’s the perfect time for them to join, as we further innovate our distribution strategies to make prestige international film and TV content accessible to audiences throughout North America. Like me, they care intensely about quality, and finding and sharing artistically elevated stories that connect across many genres.”