AMC is cutting ties with two of its shows, including Season 2 of “61st Street” and its series adaptation of “Initiation to a Bonfire.”

Despite Season 2 of “61st Street” having already been shot, AMC has decided it won’t be moving forward with the drama, which features star Courtney B. Vance, and tells the story of a young Black youth who entangled in the Chicago criminal justice system. Included in AMC’s latest TV disposal is “Invitation to a Bonfire,” a series adapted from the novel by Adrienne Celt.

The network notes that its decision is related to an attempt to cut back on costs, which AMC announced back in December 2022 as part of a “strategic programming assessments.” AMC said it would make write-downs on its inventory of content up to $475 million; $400 million would go toward the programming assessments and $75 million for “organizational restructuring costs, per an SEC filing.

“61st Street,” a production from Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society was greenlit under AMC’s new “script-to-series” development model. The series was written by Peter Moffett (“Criminal Justice”).



“Invitation to a Bonfire,” a psychological thriller was led by actress Tatiana Maslany who also executive produced the series. AMC also rolled back its decision to move forward with the second season of “Moonhaven.”