Peacock Taps Netflix’s Shannon Buck as EVP of Publicity

At Netflix, Buck oversaw campaigns for ”The Crown“ and ”Stranger Things“

| January 6, 2023 @ 2:00 PM
Shannon Buck

Shannon Buck (Photo by Matt Sayles)

Shannon Buck has joined Peacock as Executive Vice President of Publicity, NBC announced Friday.

She’ll oversee publicity, events and activations for Peacock original and exclusive content and also support shared content across NBCUniversal. Buck will report to Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Willett as part of the broader entertainment communications team led by Chip Sullivan.  

Buck was formerly Vice President of Series Publicity at Netflix, where she led campaigns for “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Crown,” “Emily in Paris,” “Queer Eye,” “Love Is Blind” and “The Circle.”

“Shannon has launched some of the world’s most recognizable streaming originals, and we feel lucky to welcome her to our publicity leadership team at such an exciting time for Peacock,” Willett said in a statement.

“As our broader Television & Streaming portfolio continues to work more closely together, Shannon’s commitment to creativity, collaboration and her deep expertise make her the perfect addition to help break out Peacock’s programming while also amplifying our cross-portfolio efforts,” Willett added.

Prior to Netflix, Buck was Senior Vice President of Programming Publicity for STARZ, and was Vice President at the agency FerenComm, where she worked for clients that include Bravo, Food Network, AMC, WeTV, DIY Network, Sundance Channel, STARZ and History Channel.

Buck began her career at Fox News Channel as a media relations coordinator. She also serves as a Governor for the PR Peer Group for the Television Academy.    

