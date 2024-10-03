Here Are the New Halloween and Horror Movies Streaming on Peacock in October 2024

Pumpkin spice is flowing, autumn leaves are turning and it’s time to start watching some of your seasonal favorites. But Fall’s arrival also brings a new challenge every year — figuring out where all the best Halloween movies are streaming right now.
If you’re looking for family-friendly Halloween movies, Peacock has a handful of the essentials, most notably the “Harry Potter” films, as well as “Casper,” “Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos” and “Scared Shrekless.”
With 150+ new Halloween titles in September and October, Peacock also has the “Leprechaun,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “The Purge” franchises, along with plenty of great standalone horror movies for the Halloween season, from teen screams like “The Craft” and “Jennifer’s Body” to classics like “The Fly” and “Christine.”
Want some underrated horror movies you might not have seen to celebrate this Halloween? No worries, they’ve got that too, with seasonal and slept-on Halloween theme park slasher “Hell Fest” and the emotional meta-slasher “The Final Girls” — and for the defenders, they’ve also got Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” movies.
As for new originals and exclusives, Peacock’s big marquee title this month is actually a TV series, “Teacup,” the James Wan-produced series inspired by Robert McCammon’s “Stinger.” There’s also “Blackwater Lane,” satanic panic series “Hysteria!” and “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II.”
Check out all the new horror movies on Peacock in October 2024 below.
October 1
1408
Arachnophobia
Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos
The Blob (1988)
Casper (1995)
Casper, A Spirited Beginning
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Casper’s Scare School (2006)
Christine (1983)
The Craft
Death Becomes Her
The Devil’s Rejects
Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark
Drag Me To Hell
The Final Girls
The Fly (1986)
Freaks of Nature
Freaky
Fright Night (2011)
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Hell Fest
The Hitcher
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
It Follows
Jennifer’s Body
Last Night in Soho
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Malignant
The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
My Soul To Take
Patient Zero
The Possession Of Hannah Grace
Pride, Prejudice and Zombies
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Purge: Election Year
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Scared Shrekless
Shutter Island
Silent Hill
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Vacancy (2007)
The Vatican Tapes
What Lies Beneath
Where The Scary Things Are
White Noise
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
October 4
Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)
I Saw The Devil
Deliveries from Eva (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
October 8
Fall
October 10
Teacup, Season 1 – Premiere – 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)
October 11
A Nanny To Die For
Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
October 13
Haunted Wedding
October 17
Teacup, Season 1 – 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)
October 18
Hysteria!, Season 1 – Premiere – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
October 24
Teacup, Season 1 – 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
October 31
Teacup, Season 1- Finale – 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)*
