Here Are the New Halloween and Horror Movies Streaming on Peacock in October 2024

Pumpkin spice is flowing, autumn leaves are turning and it’s time to start watching some of your seasonal favorites. But Fall’s arrival also brings a new challenge every year — figuring out where all the best Halloween movies are streaming right now.

If you’re looking for family-friendly Halloween movies, Peacock has a handful of the essentials, most notably the “Harry Potter” films, as well as “Casper,” “Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos” and “Scared Shrekless.”

With 150+ new Halloween titles in September and October, Peacock also has the “Leprechaun,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “The Purge” franchises, along with plenty of great standalone horror movies for the Halloween season, from teen screams like “The Craft” and “Jennifer’s Body” to classics like “The Fly” and “Christine.”

Want some underrated horror movies you might not have seen to celebrate this Halloween? No worries, they’ve got that too, with seasonal and slept-on Halloween theme park slasher “Hell Fest” and the emotional meta-slasher “The Final Girls” — and for the defenders, they’ve also got Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” movies.

As for new originals and exclusives, Peacock’s big marquee title this month is actually a TV series, “Teacup,” the James Wan-produced series inspired by Robert McCammon’s “Stinger.” There’s also “Blackwater Lane,” satanic panic series “Hysteria!” and “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II.”

Check out all the new horror movies on Peacock in October 2024 below.

October 1

1408

Arachnophobia

Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

The Blob (1988)

Casper (1995)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Casper’s Scare School (2006)

Christine (1983)

The Craft

Death Becomes Her

The Devil’s Rejects

Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark

Drag Me To Hell

The Final Girls

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature

Freaky

Fright Night (2011)

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hell Fest

The Hitcher

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

It Follows

Jennifer’s Body

Last Night in Soho

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Malignant

The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)

My Soul To Take

Patient Zero

The Possession Of Hannah Grace

Pride, Prejudice and Zombies

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy (2007)

The Vatican Tapes

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)

October 4

Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)

I Saw The Devil

Deliveries from Eva (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)

October 8

Fall

October 10

Teacup, Season 1 – Premiere – 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)

October 11

A Nanny To Die For

Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)

October 13

Haunted Wedding

October 17

Teacup, Season 1 – 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)

October 18

Hysteria!, Season 1 – Premiere – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

October 24

Teacup, Season 1 – 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

October 31

Teacup, Season 1- Finale – 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)*