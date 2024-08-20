Peacock’s Halloween Lineup Includes Universal Classics, Modern Favorites and 2 New Series

Spooky season is nearly here.
And Peacock, Universal’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform, has just unveiled its Halloween programming line-up, full of tricks and treats from the studio’s back catalog, as well as two new series (“Teacup” and “Hysteria!”) for some fresh scares.
In 2022 and ’23, there was at least one big Blumhouse movie that simultaneously debuted on Peacock — in ’22, it was David Gordon Green’s trilogy-capping “Halloween Ends” and last year, it was the video game adaptation “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (both were still theatrical hits, despite their streaming status). This year doesn’t have anything quite like that, but it’s still a powerful collection of titles for every viewer.
The Sept. 1 batch includes classics like “Bride of Frankenstein,” “It Came From Outer Space” and “Werewolf of London;” 1980s favorites like “Halloween III: Season of the Witch,” “The Funhouse” and “The Thing;” along with more modern hits like the original “Candyman,” Jordan Peele’s “Us” and several entries in the “Saw” franchise.
The Oct. 1 batch has a similarly stacked collection, with the ’80s remakes of “The Blob” and “The Fly,” the 2010s remake of “Fright Night,” both of Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” movies and, since it involves all sorts of witchcraft and wizardry, the “Harry Potter” movies. You know, for the kids.
See the full line-up below and get your popcorn and tiny candy bars ready.
September 1
30 Days of Night (2007)
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville 3-D
The Amityville Harvest
Amityville Moon
The Amityville Uprising
Bride of Frankenstein
Candyman (1992)
Child’s Play (1988)
The Creature Walks Among Us
Curse of the Werewolf
Dawn of the Dead
Dead Silence
The Devil’s Backbone
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Dracula (1979)
Dracula’s Daughter
The Evil of Frankenstein
Exorcist: The Beginning
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
The Forever Purge
Frankenstein (1931)
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
The Frighteners
The Funhouse
Get Out
The Grudge (2004)
Halloween (2018)
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween Kills
Happy Death Day
Happy Death Day 2u
Hollow Man
Hollow Man 2
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Invisible Man Returns
The Invisible Man’s Revenge
The Invisible Woman (1940)
It Came From Outer Space
Land of the Dead
The Last Exorcism
Leatherface
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Mama
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy (2017)
The Mummy’s Curse
The Mummy’s Ghost
The Mummy’s Hand
The Mummy’s Tomb
Night Monster
Night of the Living Dead (1990)
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
The People Under the Stairs
Phantom of the Opera (1943)
Phantom of the Opera (1962)
Prince of Darkness
The Raven (1935)
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter
The Scorpion King
Shaun of the Dead
Shocker
The Skeleton Key
Slither
Son of Frankenstein
Split
The Strange Case of Doctor Rx
Studio 666
Tales From the Hood
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
Texas Chainsaw 3D
They Live
The Thing
Tremors
Us
Videodrome
Village of the Damned
Warm Bodies
Werewolf of London
The World’s End
October 1
1408
Arachnophobia
Blippi Celebrates Dia de Los Muertos
The Blob (1988)
Casper (1995)
Casper, A Spirited Beginning
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Casper’s Scare School (2006)
Christine (1983)
The Craft
The Devil’s Rejects
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Drag Me to Hell
The Final Girls
The Fly (1986)
Freaks of Nature
Freaky
Fright Night (2011)
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Hell Fest
The Hitcher
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
It Follows
Jennifer’s Body
Last Night in Soho
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
Leprechaun V: In the Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Malignant
The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
My Soul to Take
Patient Zero
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Pride, Prejudice and Zombies
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Purge: Election Year
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Scared Shrekless
Shutter Island
Silent Hill
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Vacancy (2007)
The Vatican Tapes
What Lies Beneath
Where the Scary Things Are
White Noise
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
October 10
Teacup, Series Premiere — 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)
“Teacup” follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel “Stinger” by Robert McCammon.
October 17
Teacup, Season 1 — 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)
October 18
Hysteria!, Series Premiere — All Episodes (Peacock Original)
When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.
October 24
Teacup, Season 1 — 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)
October 31
Teacup, Season 1 Finale — 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Leave a Reply