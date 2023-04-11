‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen to Star in Peacock Thriller Series ‘Hysteria!’

“Modern Family” star Julie Bowen is set to star in Peacock’s new thriller series “Hysteria,” the streamer announced Tuesday.

Bowen will assume the role of Linda Campbell, the mother of a teenage outcast, in the drama series that exposes the underbelly of American’s mass hysteria prompted by teenage Satanic Panic in the 1980s by following a group of misfits who exploit the widespread concern.

As Linda witnesses supernatural disturbances that force interrogations onto her son, she questions the growing threat of Satanism that menaces small Midwestern town.

The official logline is as follows: “When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.”

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Matthew Scott Kane serves as writer and executive producer for the drama series. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein will executive produce alongside Chris Bender and Jake Weiner, who executive produce for Good Fear Content. Scott Stoops will serve as supervising producer for Good Fear. Jordan Vogt-Roberts is slated to direct the first episode.

Further casting information is unknown at this time.

In addition to her beloved role as Claire Dunphy in ABC’s long running “Modern Family,” Bowen is best known for appearing in “Happy Gilmore,” “Horrible Bosses,” “ER,” “Boston Legal” and “Lost,” among others.

Bowen is represented by Liberman/Zerman Management and CAA.