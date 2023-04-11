Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jenn and daughters Sophie, Sistine and Scarlet seem quite comfortable being on camera in the first trailer for the reality series “The Family Stallone,” which premieres May 17 on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil and on Thursday, May 18 in the U.K., Australia and Italy.

“I can’t believe you guys are doing a reality show,” the “Tulsa King” star tells his family in in the first trailer, which was released on Tuesday.

“It’s quite ironic that he’s the last person who wanted to do this show, but he sees a camera and he’s like, ‘Am I in frame?'” teases daughter Sistine, while Stallone laughingly admits, “That’s the truth.”

Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren also hang out with the action star and share a few laughs.

We also see Sly brushing his cat’s tail, letting the dog eat pasta from his dinner plate at the table and offering advice: “It’s not about how hard you get hit, it’s about how hard you can get and keep moving forward.”

“The Family Stallone” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions, with Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray and Jason Williams as co-executive producers.