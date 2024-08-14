Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman and Chaske Spencer are Not in Control in New ‘Teacup’ Teaser | Video

Peacock has shared a new teaser for “Teacup,” James Wan’s horror thriller that will premiere with its first two episodes on Oct. 10, followed by two episodes weekly through Halloween.

The 30-second teaser shows off an aerial shot of a house in the middle of the woods during the daytime. As the camera zooms closer to the house and flips back and forth between the Chenoweth family, the words “We are in control” appear on screen.

But after night falls, a man with a gas mask is seen walking the grounds before the words change to “We are not in control.” The teaser then makes several quick cuts between characters as they appear to be searching for someone, with lights flickering in the background, one character strangling another in a hallway and a final shot of a bloodied hand appearing next to a young boy.

Inspired by Robert McCammon’s New York Times best-selling novel Stinger, the series follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.

“Teacup,” which comes from Wan’s Atomic Monster and showrunner Ian McCulloch (“Yellowstone,” “Deputy,” “Chicago Fire”), stars Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Scott Speedman (“Grey’s Anatomy”), and Chaske Spencer (“The English”), with a supporting cast that includes Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, Luciano Leroux.

Mark Hill/Peacock Caleb Dolden as Arlo Chenoweth, Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth, Emilie Bierre as Meryl Chenoweth, Scott Speedman as James Chenoweth in "Teacup"

Wan (“The Conjuring Universe,” “Archive 81,” “M3GAN”) executive produces alongside McCammon, Michael Clear (“Archive 81,” “Swamp Thing”) and Rob Hackett (“Archive 81,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer”) for Atomic Monster, Francisca X. Hu, Kevin Tancharoen and E.L. Katz (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Channel Zero”), who directs the first two episodes.

UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the producing studio.

Check out the teaser in the video below: