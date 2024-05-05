May on Amazon Prime Video is absolutely chock full of delightful romcoms and romances to kick-start the summer. The most high-profile new release is the Prime Video original “The Idea of You,” based on the bestseller. Anne Hathaway plays a mom who strikes up a romance with a musician after taking her daughter to a concert, and the film already has people talking.
Love is also in the air in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Call Me by Your Name” and “Emma,” all of which are newly streaming this month.
Other noteworthy new arrivals on Amazon in May include the second season of Josh Brolin’s twisty sci-fi series “Outer Range,” the Oscar-winning “American Fiction” and George Clooney’s “The Boys in the Boat.”
Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in May below.
May 1
12 Angry Men
3:10 To Yuma
A Dangerous Method
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Airplane!
All That Heaven Allows
American Me
Anatomy Of A Murder
Atonement
Bachelor Party Vegas
Beautiful And Twisted
Beautiful Girls
Because I Said So
Ben Hur
Biloxi Blues
Blame It On Rio
Blues Brothers 2000
Bottle Rocket
Breach
Breathless
Brigsby Bear
California Suite
Call Me By Your Name
Call Me Crazy: A Five Film
Capote
Chocolat
Clockstoppers
Coco Before Chanel
Cold Mountain
Cry Macho
Dead Reckoning
Death Race
Death Race 2
Death Race 3: Inferno
Delta Force
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection Drew Peterson: Untouchable
Emma
Erin Brockovich
Europa Report
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fatal Attraction
Fire In The Sky
Flight Of The Intruder
Fluke
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Fried Green Tomatoes
Gattaca
Gilda
Glory
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
Imagine That
In A Lonely Place
Indecent Proposal
Invasion Of The Body Snatchers
Isle Of The Dead
John Lewis: Good Trouble
Knock On Any Door
Koyaanisqatsi
Lassie: The Road Back
Lizzie Borden Took An Ax
Lone Wolf McQuade
Magnificent Obsession
Malcolm X
Men At Work
Night School
Not Another Teen Movie
On The Waterfront
Once Upon A Time In The West
Open Wide
Pal Joey
Panic Room
Pillow Talk
Pompeii
Psycho
Rear Window
Reindeer Games Homecoming
Repo Men
Roboshark
Rolling Thunder
Rope
Run Lola Run
Schindler’s List
Serpico
Shampoo
Sliver
Some Like It Hot
Soul Plane
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark Of Truth
Steel Magnolias
Steppin’ Into The Holiday
The Accused
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland
The Advocate’s Devil
The Big Chill
The Big Heat
The Birdcage
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Change-Up
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Deer Hunter
The Harder They Fall
The Lady From Shanghai
The Last Detail
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Man Who Knew Too Much
The Mountain Men
The Night of The Hunter
The One
The Ring
The Swimmer
The Tarnished Angels
The Wiz
Tom & Jerry
Undercover Brother
Vertigo
Virtuosity
Whiplash
With This Ring
Yours, Mine & Ours
May 2
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Sixteen Candles
The Idea of You
May 3
Clarkson’s Farm Season 3
NWSL
May 4
Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video
May 9
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us
Oh My Ghost
The GOAT
May 14
American Fiction
BlacKkKlansman
Muppets From Space
May 15
Fifty Shades Of Black
May 16
Academy of Country Music Awards
Creed
Outer Range Season 2
Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story
WNBA
May 17
99
May 23
The 1% Club
The Blue Angels
May 24
DOM season 3
May 25
Bombshell
May 28
The Boys in The Boat
May 30
Die Hart 2: Die Harter
May 31
The Outlaws Season 3
