May on Amazon Prime Video is absolutely chock full of delightful romcoms and romances to kick-start the summer. The most high-profile new release is the Prime Video original “The Idea of You,” based on the bestseller. Anne Hathaway plays a mom who strikes up a romance with a musician after taking her daughter to a concert, and the film already has people talking.

Love is also in the air in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Call Me by Your Name” and “Emma,” all of which are newly streaming this month.

Other noteworthy new arrivals on Amazon in May include the second season of Josh Brolin’s twisty sci-fi series “Outer Range,” the Oscar-winning “American Fiction” and George Clooney’s “The Boys in the Boat.”

Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in May below.

May 1

12 Angry Men

3:10 To Yuma

A Dangerous Method

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Airplane!

All That Heaven Allows

American Me

Anatomy Of A Murder

Atonement

Bachelor Party Vegas

Beautiful And Twisted

Beautiful Girls

Because I Said So

Ben Hur

Biloxi Blues

Blame It On Rio

Blues Brothers 2000

Bottle Rocket

Breach

Breathless

Brigsby Bear

California Suite

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me Crazy: A Five Film

Capote

Chocolat

Clockstoppers

Coco Before Chanel

Cold Mountain

Cry Macho

Dead Reckoning

Death Race

Death Race 2

Death Race 3: Inferno

Delta Force

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection Drew Peterson: Untouchable

Emma

Erin Brockovich

Europa Report

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fatal Attraction

Fire In The Sky

Flight Of The Intruder

Fluke

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Fried Green Tomatoes

Gattaca

Gilda

Glory

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

Imagine That

In A Lonely Place

Indecent Proposal

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers

Isle Of The Dead

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Knock On Any Door

Koyaanisqatsi

Lassie: The Road Back

Lizzie Borden Took An Ax

Lone Wolf McQuade

Magnificent Obsession

Malcolm X

Men At Work

Night School

Not Another Teen Movie

On The Waterfront

Once Upon A Time In The West

Open Wide

Pal Joey

Panic Room

Pillow Talk

Pompeii

Psycho

Rear Window

Reindeer Games Homecoming

Repo Men

Roboshark

Rolling Thunder

Rope

Run Lola Run

Schindler’s List

Serpico

Shampoo

Sliver

Some Like It Hot

Soul Plane

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark Of Truth

Steel Magnolias

Steppin’ Into The Holiday

The Accused

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland

The Advocate’s Devil

The Big Chill

The Big Heat

The Birdcage

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Change-Up

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Deer Hunter

The Harder They Fall

The Lady From Shanghai

The Last Detail

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Man Who Knew Too Much

The Mountain Men

The Night of The Hunter

The One

The Ring

The Swimmer

The Tarnished Angels

The Wiz

Tom & Jerry

Undercover Brother

Vertigo

Virtuosity

Whiplash

With This Ring

Yours, Mine & Ours

May 2

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Sixteen Candles

The Idea of You

May 3

Clarkson’s Farm Season 3

NWSL

May 4

Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video

May 9

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us

Oh My Ghost

The GOAT

May 14

American Fiction

BlacKkKlansman

Muppets From Space

May 15

Fifty Shades Of Black

May 16

Academy of Country Music Awards

Creed

Outer Range Season 2

Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story

WNBA

May 17

99

May 23

The 1% Club

The Blue Angels

May 24

DOM season 3

May 25

Bombshell

May 28

The Boys in The Boat

May 30

Die Hart 2: Die Harter

May 31

The Outlaws Season 3