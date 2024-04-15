“Outer Range” Season 2 is almost here, and it’s gearing up to plunge viewers into an existential spiral about the nature of time itself.

In the trailer for the new season, which premieres May 16 on Prime Video, Josh Brolin’s Royal Abbott wrestles with the the concept of nonlinear time and its implications for his family after finding a dark void at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

“They say it took six days to make the Earth,” Royal says in the trailer. “How did they know it was six? How can you even define a day before you knew what a day was? Nobody understands that in the creation of man, time had to be broken, and nobody knows if God fixed that break, or if he wanted to see what we do with that particular problem.”

Picking up following their granddaughter’s disappearance in Season 1, Royal and his family start connecting the dots to believe the void serves as a portal to the past and future.

“There’s this theory that the fabric of time and space is fluid,” a scientist says in the trailer. “That’s what I believe is flowing beneath the land.”

The new season will dive deeper into the struggles faced by Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) as they attempt to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance, per the official logline.

“I’ve kept so many secrets, and getting this family back, it starts with you and me,” Royal tells Cecelia in the clip.

In addition to Brolin and Taylor, the show rounds out its cast with Imogen Poots (“Baltimore”), Tamara Podemski (“Reservation Dogs”), Lewis Pullman (“Lessons in Chemistry”), Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”), Noah Reid (“Schitt’s Creek”), Shaun Sipos (“Reacher”), Isabel Arraiza (“The Little Things”), Olive Abercrombie (“The Haunting of Hill House”) and Will Patton (“Horizon: An American Saga”).

Brolin, who also serves as an executive producer for the series, will make his directorial debut in the penultimate episode of Season 2. After premiering its freshman season in April 2022, “Outer Range” will drop its seven-episode second season on May 16.