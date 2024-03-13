Against all odds “Open Range,” the Western mystery that debuted on Prime Video more than two years ago, is returning. And now we know when to expect “Outer Range” Season 2: May 16.

What’s more is that star Josh Brolin, who plays a rancher besieged by truly bizarre occurrences (including a seemingly bottomless hole that appears on his land), will make his directorial debut with the season’s penultimate episode. (There are only seven episodes this season instead of the first season’s eight.) All episodes will debut on May 16.

Thanks to some newly released images (including the one above), we also know that Will Patton, Imogen Poots, Lily Taylor and Lewis Pullman will return. According to the official synopsis: “The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts.”

This new season “propels its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself.” That last line is interesting, as one of the images suggests that at least part of the season could be taking place in the distant past (we don’t want to give away too much, especially if you’ve never seen the first season; it’s a humdinger).

“Outer Range” has a new showrunner for season 2 in the form of Charles Murray, who also executive produces. Murray replaces playwright Brian Watkins, who created the series and wrote or co-wrote more than half of the first season’s episodes. Murray’s previous credits include “Sons of Anarchy” and Netflix’s “True Story.”

Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza and Olive Abercrombie also star.

“Outer Range” comes from executive producers Charles Murray, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Josh Brolin, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, and Jon Paré.