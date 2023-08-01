August has arrived, and with it, the last full month of summer-worthy shows and flicks, at least for 2023. From all the summer sensations to food weather, carnival fun and, of course, the lack of school, the streamer’s film slate will update with some appropriate flicks like “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” “Eat Pray Love,” “Despicable Me” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” respectively.
If you’re one of those who senses the change in the air as soon as the salty summer heat gives way to crisp fall fog, “Heartstopper” Season 2, complete with its cartoon drawings of leaves, waits for you starting August 3. “The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2” concludes the two-part followup to the legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. “Heart of Stone,” a big tentpole film starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, promises action-lovers a good time.
For those who didn’t get enough of the Depp v. Heard trial, a three-part docuseries will arrive on Netflix in mid-August. Another set of “Untold” stories, arrives this month, as well as a fictionalized retelling of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, based on the book: “PAIN KILLER by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article ‘The Family That Built the Empire of Pain’ by Patrick Radden Keefe.
Here’s what’s new on Netflix in August 2023:
August 1:
Untold: Volume 3
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Friends with Benefits
It’s Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
The River Wild
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
August 2:
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK)
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
Soulcatcher
August 3:
Head to Head (SA)
Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK)
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES)
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
August 4:
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA)
August 7:
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8
August 8:
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP)
Untold: Johnny Football
Zombieverse
August 9:
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
August 10:
Jagun Jagun
Marry My Dead Body (TW)
Mech Cadets
Painkiller
August 11:
Down for Love (NZ)
Heart of Stone
August 12:
Behind Your Touch (KR)
August 14:
Paddington
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
August 15:
Ancient Aliens: Season 5
Ballers: Seasons 1-5
Jared Freid: 37 and Single
Untold: Hall of Shame
August 16:
At Home With The Furys (UK)
The Chosen One (MX)
DEPP V HEARD (GB)
August 17:
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2
The Upshaws: Part 4
August 18:
10 Days of a Bad Man
Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA)
Mask Girl (KR)
The Monkey King
August 22:
LIGHTHOUSE (JP)
Untold: Swamp Kings
August 23:
The Big Short
Destined with You
Sausage Party
Squared Love Everlasting (PL)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
August 24:
Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP)
Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO)
Who is Erin Carter? (UK)
August 25:
Killer Book Club
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
August 30:
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO)
August 31:
Karate Sheep: Season 2
One Piece