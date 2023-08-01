August has arrived, and with it, the last full month of summer-worthy shows and flicks, at least for 2023. From all the summer sensations to food weather, carnival fun and, of course, the lack of school, the streamer’s film slate will update with some appropriate flicks like “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” “Eat Pray Love,” “Despicable Me” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” respectively.

If you’re one of those who senses the change in the air as soon as the salty summer heat gives way to crisp fall fog, “Heartstopper” Season 2, complete with its cartoon drawings of leaves, waits for you starting August 3. “The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2” concludes the two-part followup to the legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. “Heart of Stone,” a big tentpole film starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, promises action-lovers a good time.

For those who didn’t get enough of the Depp v. Heard trial, a three-part docuseries will arrive on Netflix in mid-August. Another set of “Untold” stories, arrives this month, as well as a fictionalized retelling of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, based on the book: “PAIN KILLER by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article ‘The Family That Built the Empire of Pain’ by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in August 2023:

August 1:

Untold: Volume 3

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It’s Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

The River Wild

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

August 2:

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK)

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Soulcatcher

August 3:

Head to Head (SA)

Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK)

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES)

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

August 4:

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA)

August 7:

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

August 8:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP)

Untold: Johnny Football

Zombieverse

August 9:

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

August 10:

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dead Body (TW)

Mech Cadets

Painkiller

August 11:

Down for Love (NZ)

Heart of Stone

August 12:

Behind Your Touch (KR)

August 14:

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

August 15:

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

Untold: Hall of Shame

August 16:

At Home With The Furys (UK)

The Chosen One (MX)

DEPP V HEARD (GB)

August 17:

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

The Upshaws: Part 4

August 18:

10 Days of a Bad Man

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA)

Mask Girl (KR)

The Monkey King

August 22:

LIGHTHOUSE (JP)

Untold: Swamp Kings

August 23:

The Big Short

Destined with You

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting (PL)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

August 24:

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP)

Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO)

Who is Erin Carter? (UK)

August 25:

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

August 30:

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

August 31:

Choose Love

Karate Sheep: Season 2

One Piece