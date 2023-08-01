Have you ever been so frustrated by a romantic comedy that you wanted to choose who the main character ends up with yourself? Now you can with the Netflix interactive film “Choose Love,” the trailer for which was released on Tuesday.

The story introduces Laura Marano (“Austin & Ally,” “The Perfect Date”) as Cami Conway, who seems pretty satisfied with her life and boyfriend Paul (Scott Michael Foster) until she goes to see a tarot reader who points out that her life might be missing something. She doesn’t exactly love her sound-mixing job, but the rest is manageable.

The fun begins when she stumbles upon multiple life choices that could lead her in a different direction. She bumps into childhood beau Jack Menna (Jordi Webber) one day after he hadn’t crossed her mind in many years, and shortly after that — if the choice is made where she doesn’t kiss him when they catch up — she has a recording session with musician Rex Galier (Avan Jogia), whose rockstar charm can compete with the two previously mentioned men.

Viewers can guide Cami through her tough life decisions from continuing conversations with the men to sharing her honest opinion. Eventually, she will have to choose one of the three, and the plot thickens when she learns Paul has bought a ring to propose to her. He plans to take her to a very fancy restaurant for dinner, and this must be the reason.

She duets with Jogia’s Galier — both stars hail from Disney and Nickelodeon, respectively, and are not strangers to musical performances.

“You’re not a ‘was’ to me,” Jack says towards the end of the clip. “You’re an ‘is’.”

The film is the latest interactive special from Netflix. Previous releases of that ilk include the “Black Mirror” special “Bandersnatch,” a kids special from “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” an “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” comedy and the Bear Grylls special “You vs. Wild.”

Directed by Stuart McDonald and written by Josann McGibbon, “Choose Love” is produced by Robyn Snyder and Deborah Evans, Mel Turner, Axel Paton and Josann McGibbon.

“Choose Love” hits Netflix on Aug. 31.