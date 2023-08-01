August is here, and a bounty of noteworthy new movies and TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime Video this month. If it’s new release films you’re looking for, Paramount’s excellent (and very funny) “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” arrives on the streaming service on Aug. 25 after first streaming on Paramount+, while the Elizabeth Banks-directed action-comedy “Cocaine Bear” will be streaming on Aug. 15.

There’s also a Prime Video original film hitting this month in the form of “Red, White & Royal Blue” on Aug. 11, based on the book of the same name by author Casey McQuiston. The LGBTQ romantic comedy stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in the story of a prince who falls in love with the son of the president of the United States.

And Thursday Night Football comes to Prime Video starting Aug. 24.

Check out a complete list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in August below.

Aug. 1

3 Idiotas

A Shot in the Dark

Amadeus

American Gigolo

Behind the Sun

Braddock: Missing in Action III

Cahill: U.S. Marshall

Cantinflas

Charlie St. Cloud

Chato’s Land

City of Men

City Slickers

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid

Dirty Harry

Filth

Frost/Nixon

Galaxy Quest

Gonzo

Hazlo Como Hombre

Hollywood: The Great Stars

I Wish

I’m Still Here

Killers

L.A. Law

Matlock

Me, Myself and Irene

Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) Season 1

Missing In Action

Missing In Action II: The Beginning

Monster’s Ball

One for the Money

Paranormal Activity 2

Pinero

Posse

Primate Season 2

Punisher: War Zone

Red 2

Red Dawn

Rio

Rio 2

Road to El Dorado

Rumor Has It

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Stealth

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Swordfish

The Addams Family

The Black Stallion

The Day of the Jackal

The Goonies

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Many Saints of Newark

The Punisher

The Watch

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead

Traffic

Un Padre No Tan Padre

Valentina’s Wedding

Walking Tall: The Payback

What a Girl Wants

When Harry Met Sally

Ya veremos

Yes Man

Aug. 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Aug. 8

Bones and All

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey

Aug. 10

The Killing Vote

Aug. 11

2 Guns

Red, White & Royal Blue

Aug. 15

Cocaine Bear

Of an Age

Aug. 18

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

New Bandits

Unseen

Aug. 22

The Black Demon

Aug. 24

Thursday Night Football

Aug. 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Red

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity

Aug. 29

Champions

Snowpiercer

Women Talking

Aug. 31

Camino A Marte

Honor Society

Volverte a ver