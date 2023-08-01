August is here, and a bounty of noteworthy new movies and TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime Video this month. If it’s new release films you’re looking for, Paramount’s excellent (and very funny) “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” arrives on the streaming service on Aug. 25 after first streaming on Paramount+, while the Elizabeth Banks-directed action-comedy “Cocaine Bear” will be streaming on Aug. 15.
There’s also a Prime Video original film hitting this month in the form of “Red, White & Royal Blue” on Aug. 11, based on the book of the same name by author Casey McQuiston. The LGBTQ romantic comedy stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in the story of a prince who falls in love with the son of the president of the United States.
And Thursday Night Football comes to Prime Video starting Aug. 24.
Check out a complete list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in August below.
Aug. 1
3 Idiotas
A Shot in the Dark
Amadeus
American Gigolo
Behind the Sun
Braddock: Missing in Action III
Cahill: U.S. Marshall
Cantinflas
Charlie St. Cloud
Chato’s Land
City of Men
City Slickers
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Dirty Harry
Filth
Frost/Nixon
Galaxy Quest
Gonzo
Hazlo Como Hombre
Hollywood: The Great Stars
I Wish
I’m Still Here
Killers
L.A. Law
Matlock
Me, Myself and Irene
Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) Season 1
Missing In Action
Missing In Action II: The Beginning
Monster’s Ball
One for the Money
Paranormal Activity 2
Pinero
Posse
Primate Season 2
Punisher: War Zone
Red 2
Red Dawn
Rio
Rio 2
Road to El Dorado
Rumor Has It
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Stealth
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Swordfish
The Addams Family
The Black Stallion
The Day of the Jackal
The Goonies
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Many Saints of Newark
The Punisher
The Watch
Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead
Traffic
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Valentina’s Wedding
Walking Tall: The Payback
What a Girl Wants
When Harry Met Sally
Ya veremos
Yes Man
Aug. 4
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
Aug. 8
Bones and All
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey
Aug. 10
The Killing Vote
Aug. 11
2 Guns
Red, White & Royal Blue
Aug. 15
Cocaine Bear
Of an Age
Aug. 18
Harlan Coben’s Shelter
New Bandits
Unseen
Aug. 22
The Black Demon
Aug. 24
Thursday Night Football
Aug. 25
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Red
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
Aug. 29
Champions
Snowpiercer
Women Talking
Aug. 31
Camino A Marte
Honor Society
Volverte a ver