Watch Newsmax Host Scream at US Veteran Who Called Trump’s Afghanistan Refugee Policy ‘Fairly Weak’

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield cut an interview with a veteran Wednesday night after the guest criticized former president Donald Trump.

During a conversation with Iraq War veteran Joe Saboe, who has been working to help people flee Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country, Stinchfield said, “I can tell you, this didn’t happen under President Trump and I know there’s a lot of people on the left that want to try to blame President Trump. He wanted out of Afghanistan real bad. He was real frustrated not being able to get out but he didn’t pull out because he knew this would happen. In fact, we all did. I called it on this program.”

Saboe didn’t quite agree, saying the situation in Afghanistan predated Trump’s time in the White House and veterans “followed this closely from multiple administrations.”

“We know that Trump’s administration’s efforts here were fairly weak, that they were trying to limit the number of people that would get out and so there was coordination,” he said before Stinchfield cut him off abruptly, citing being “low on time.”

When Saboe continued to talk, Stinchfield yelled: “Cut him off now, please. Cut him off now. Cut him off now! You’re not going to blame this on President Trump on my show! That’s not happening! I appreciate the work that you’re doing. God bless you for being a veteran. God bless you for trying to get Americans out but don’t come on this program and take the talking points of the left and blame President Trump! That’s not helping anybody.”

Stinchfield ended the segment by blaming President Joe Biden’s administration for the situation in Afghanistan, where American troops were stationed for two decades.