Nick Cordero, who originated the role of Sonny in the 2016 Broadway production of “A Bronx Tale: A Musical,” is set to have his right leg amputated due to complications stemming from his ongoing battle with COVID-19, his wife Amanda Kloots said on Saturday.

Cordero has been sedated and in the intensive care unit for 18 days while sick from the novel coronavirus. He was hospitalized late last month after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“We got some difficult news yesterday. Basically, we’ve had difficulties in his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes and it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything,” Kloots said in an Instagram story on Saturday. “They had him on blood thinners for the clotting and unfortunately the blood thinners were causing some other issues — blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines — so we took him off of blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today.”

The news comes days after Cordero had emergency surgery after doctors found a new infection in his lung.

Kloots said in an April 11 Instagram story, according to People: “He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back.” The couple has a 10-month-old son together.

Kloots has been giving regular updates on Nick Cordero’s situation and on Thursday indicated she was unsure “if he’ll be able to walk again” because of the “blood flow issues.”

Cordero made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the long-running musical hit “Rock of Ages” before earning a Tony nomination in 2014 for the short-lived musical based on Woody Allen’s “Bullets Over Broadway” in the role of an arts-loving gangster played by Chazz Palminteri on film.

After portraying an abusive husband in the Sara Bareilles-scored musical “Waitress,” Cordero took on another role originated by Chazz Palminteri on film, the hero of Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” which opened in 2016.

In addition to his work on stage, Nick Cordero has had small roles in films like Zach Braff’s 2017 comedy remake “Going in Style” and on shows like “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”