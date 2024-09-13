Nikki Garcia Files for Divorce 2 Weeks After Husband’s Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

Nikki Garcia filed to divorce “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev Thursday, two weeks after he was arrested for corporal injury to spouse, TMZ reports. The pair have been married since Aug. 27, 2022.

Chigvintsev was booked at Napa County jail and subsequently released on $25,000 bail. The California Penal Code Section 273.5 defines “corporal injury to spouse” as “one type of minor or serious physical injury that results in a traumatic condition.”

A representative for Garcia confirmed the news to People and said, “Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce. She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time.” Garcia and Chigvintsev share a 4-year-old son, Matteo.

TMZ also reported Chigvintsev initially called authorities to request medical assistance on Aug. 29 before he called back to cancel the request. At the time of his original call he also reported that Garcia had thrown shoes at him.

Chigvintsev was taken into custody after authorities saw visible injuries on the victim. The family requested “total confidentiality.”

The day before the arrest Garcia posted a video of clips from a trip to Paris with the pair’s son on Instagram. She quoted the song “Fools Rush In” and added, “This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

The pair met in 2017 when they were paired on “Dancing With the Stars.” At the time, Garcia was engaged to John Cena. She and Chigvintsev connected after that relationship ended and announced their engagement in November 2019. Their son was born in July 2020.