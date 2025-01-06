Nikki Glaser Removed These 10 Merciless Jokes From Her Golden Globes Monologue

The results are in, Nikki Glaser did what needed to be done as the Golden Globe’s ceremony host, throwing heavy comedic jabs at the biggest names in Hollywood. However, Glaser revealed there were even harder punches she could have pulled.

While reflecting on her Sunday night performance Monday morning on SiriusXM’s talk series “The Howard Stern Show,” the comedian and actress reportedly listed 1o more jokes she removed from her bits.

One of the jokes was: “This is the last time all of you will be in the same room together until the Diddy trial,” which she removed because there was another Diddy mention that “worked better.”

“You only get one Diddy mention. You’re also accusing the people in the room of being involved in that, and they might turn on you,” she explained.

Another joke was about “Conclave.”

“I loved ‘Conclave.’ It’s about the choosing a new pope. It was heartwarming. It will touch you so much that the church will have to move it to another theater. Hot tip: You don’t need ID to get into the ‘Conclave’ after party,” Glaser said. She explained that she “didn’t do those because they were Catholic Church pedophile jokes” that everyone’s heard before. “We don’t need more of that,” Glaser said.

The next joke was about Adrien Brody’s history of starring in Holocaust-centered films, which she cut because her Gen Z assistant didn’t “get it.”

In the joke, she calls Brody a “two-time Holocaust survivor,” but she removed the part where she was going to say: “If Adrien Brody could go back in time, he would thank baby Hitler for his career.”

“I loved that one such much,” Glaser shared. “But my assistant is Gen Z and she was like, ‘I don’t get it.’” Glaser said: “Oh we’re going to lose a whole generation on that joke, and then I’ve said ‘Hitler’ for nothing.’”

Another was about “Only Murders in the Building.”

The joke: “’Only Murders in the Building; is amazing. I think it’s so cool that legends like Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meryl Streep are still at it. It just goes to show you that you’re never too old to still need money. Why are you still working to hard? What’s going on, did you get caught up in the Hawk Tuah crypto scheme?”

Glaser’s mixup of jokes shined through the night along with her glamorous outfit changes. It’s the first time a woman has ever hosted the Golden Globe awards as a solo act. During her chat with Stern she also revealed that she got paid less than previous Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael, who was paid $500,000 when he hosted in 2023.

“I got less than that. It’s OK. I’ll get more next year. I honestly would have done it for free, it’s such an insane platform,” Glaser explained. “Next time I’ll ask for more money.”

While she said she hasn’t officially been asked to return, she feels confident that the offer is coming.

“I can’t imagine they wouldn’t. … It’s hard to find people to do these shows. … [But] I would never be able to live with myself if I turned it down because I’m scared of bombing,” she said.

Check out the rest of the jokes and her reasons for removing them below.

The joke: “Glen Powell is nominated tonight for ‘Hit Man.’ Who would have thought you’d only be the second-hottest hit man in America?”

The joke: “The only show where you can see the biggest stars in movies and television join together with a common goal: Getting out here tonight before Dax Shepard asks them to do his podcast.”

The joke: “’The Wild Robot’ is nominated tonight — and by that I mean Nicole Kidman after two white wines.”

Glaser’s explanation: “I wish we could have done that, but if she makes a face … .”

The joke: “Timothée Chalamet took lessons in guitar, dialect, movement and vocals to become Bob Dylan [in ‘A Complete Unknown]’. While Bob Dylan became Bob Dylan the old-fashioned way: heroin and autism.”

The joke: “Michael Keaton was so great in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.’ And Alec Baldwin sadly did not come back to play a ghost because he was too busy making them.”

Glaser’s explanation: “Please know that I know that was not nice. It’s such a great joke, but it’s just too mean.”

The joke: “Here’s Ben Affleck. I can’t wait to see which Jennifer you try to ruin next.”