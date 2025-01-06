Golden Globes: Candid Moments & Party Photos Gallery

Share on X (formerly Twitter)

Golden Globes weekend kicked off 2025 with a star-studded awards affair, as everyone from Angelina Jolie to Cynthia Erivo to the Fanning sisters to Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter chatted, mingled and bonded while dressed to the nines.

Peruse a gallery of candid snaps from the weekend’s festivities and Sunday’s Globes themselves below.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Selena Gomez, actress, “Emilia Pérez” and Benny Blanco, record producer

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Glen Powell, actor, “Twisters”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Dakota Fanning, actress, “Ripley” and Elle Fanning, actress, “A Complete Unknown”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Zendaya, actress, “Dune: Part Two”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter, recording artists

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Kate Hudson, actress, “Shell”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon Miley Cyrus, recording artist

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Angelina Jolie, actress, “Maria,” and Zahara Jolie

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Kirsten Dunst, actress, “Civil War” and Jesse Plemons, actor, “Kinds of Kindness”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Viola Davis, actress and Cecil B. DeMille award recipient

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon Zoe Saldaña, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Pamela Chestnut and Morris Chestnut, actor, “Watson”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon Dwayne Johnson, actor, “Moana 2”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning, actresses, “A Complete Unknown”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Pamela Anderson, actress, “The Last Showgirl”

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images Cate Blanchett, actress, “Disclaimer”

Eric Charbonneau/UTA via Getty Images Dakota Fanning, actress, “Ripley” and Elle Fanning, actress, “A Complete Unknown”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon Alexandra Daddario, actress, “Mayfair Witches”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon Sebastian Stan, actor, “The Apprentice” and Kieran Culkin, actor, “A Real Pain”

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Angelina Jolie, actress, “Maria,” Christian Louboutin, fashion designer.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing” and Nicole Kidman, actress, “Babygirl”

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Cara Delevingne, actress, “American Horror Story” and Joey King, actress, “Despicable Me 4”

Eric Charbonneau/UTA via Getty Images Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”

Eric Charbonneau/Paramount via Getty Images Kelly Rowland, recording artist

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Georgina Chapman, fashion designer, Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist” and Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine) Nicole Kidman, actress, “Babygirl” and Zoe Saldana, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Kyra Sedgwick, actress, “Bad Shabbos”, Demi Moore, actress, “The Substance” and Kevin Bacon, actor, “MaXXXine”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Andrew Garfield, actor, “We Live in Time” and Ayo Edebiri, actress, “The Bear”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Zoë Kravitz, director, “Blink Twice”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist”

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Anna Sawai, actress, “Shōgun” and Awkwafina, actress, “Jackpot!”

Charbonneau/Paramount via Getty Images Mary Elizabeth Winstead, actress and Ewan McGregor, actor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing”

Eric Charbonneau/UTA via Getty Images Michelle Randolph, actress, “Landman”

Eric Charbonneau/UTA via Getty Images Cooper Koch, actor, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Zoe Saldaña, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix Kate Beckinsale, actress, “Canary Black”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Jonathan van Ness, television personality, “Queer Eyes” and Allison Janney, actress, “Palm Royale”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Karla Sofía Gascón, actress, “Emilia Pérez” and Daniel Craig, actor, “Queer”

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix Jacques Audiard, director, “Emilia Pérez”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Julianne Hough, actress, “Dancing with the Stars” and Lilah Richcreek, actress, “A Man on the Inside”