Golden Globes: Candid Moments & Party Photos Gallery

Golden Globes

The awards weekend was a star-studded affair

Golden Globes weekend kicked off 2025 with a star-studded awards affair, as everyone from Angelina Jolie to Cynthia Erivo to the Fanning sisters to Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter chatted, mingled and bonded while dressed to the nines.

Peruse a gallery of candid snaps from the weekend’s festivities and Sunday’s Globes themselves below.

golden globes red carpet
Read Next
Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals: Zendaya, Glen Powell, Zoe Saldaña and More
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Selena Gomez, actress, “Emilia Pérez” and Benny Blanco, record producer

Cynthia Erivo
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”

Glen Powell
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Glen Powell, actor, “Twisters”

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning, actress, “Ripley” and Elle Fanning, actress, “A Complete Unknown”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Zendaya, actress, “Dune: Part Two”

ikey Madison, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine

Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter, recording artists

Kate Hudson
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kate Hudson, actress, “Shell”

Miley Cyrus
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Miley Cyrus, recording artist

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie, actress, “Maria,” and Zahara Jolie

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst, actress, “Civil War” and Jesse Plemons, actor, “Kinds of Kindness”

Viola Davis
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Viola Davis, actress and Cecil B. DeMille award recipient

Zoe Saldana
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Zoe Saldaña, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Pamela Chestnut and Morris Chestnut
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Pamela Chestnut and Morris Chestnut, actor, “Watson”

golden-globes-the-brutalist-adrien-brody
Read Next
Golden Globes Winners List: ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Shōgun’ and ‘Hacks’ Dominate
Dwayne Johnson
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Dwayne Johnson, actor, “Moana 2”

Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning, actresses, “A Complete Unknown”

Pamela Anderson
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson, actress, “The Last Showgirl”

Cate Blanchett
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett, actress, “Disclaimer”

Eric Charbonneau/UTA via Getty Images
Eric Charbonneau/UTA via Getty Images

Dakota Fanning, actress, “Ripley” and Elle Fanning, actress, “A Complete Unknown”

Alexandra Daddario
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Alexandra Daddario, actress, “Mayfair Witches”

Sebastian Stan and Kieran Culkin
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Sebastian Stan, actor, “The Apprentice” and Kieran Culkin, actor, “A Real Pain”

Angelina Jolie, Christian Louboutin and Mustafa Choucair
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Angelina Jolie, actress, “Maria,” Christian Louboutin, fashion designer.

Colman Domingo and Nicole Kidman
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine

Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing” and Nicole Kidman, actress, “Babygirl”

Cara Delevingne and Joey King
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Cara Delevingne, actress, “American Horror Story” and Joey King, actress, “Despicable Me 4”

Mikey Madison
Eric Charbonneau/UTA via Getty Images

Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”

Kelly Rowland
Eric Charbonneau/Paramount via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland, recording artist

Georgina Chapman, Adrien Brody and Cynthia Erivo
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine

Georgina Chapman, fashion designer, Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist” and Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Nicole Kidman, actress, “Babygirl” and Zoe Saldana, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Kyra Sedgwick, Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine

Kyra Sedgwick, actress, “Bad Shabbos”, Demi Moore, actress, “The Substance” and Kevin Bacon, actor, “MaXXXine”

Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine

Andrew Garfield, actor, “We Live in Time” and Ayo Edebiri, actress, “The Bear”

emilia-perez-cast-jacques-audiard-golden-globes
Read Next
Golden Globes Try to Get Back to Normal — With an International Twist | Analysis
Zoë Kravitz
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine

Zoë Kravitz, director, “Blink Twice”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine

Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist”

Anna Sawai and Awkwafina
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Anna Sawai, actress, “Shōgun” and Awkwafina, actress, “Jackpot!”

Charbonneau/Paramount via Getty Images
Charbonneau/Paramount via Getty Images

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, actress and Ewan McGregor, actor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Colman Domingo
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine

Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing”

Michelle Randolph
Eric Charbonneau/UTA via Getty Images

Michelle Randolph, actress, “Landman”

Cooper Koch (L) and Mikey Madison
Eric Charbonneau/UTA via Getty Images

Cooper Koch, actor, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”

Zoe Saldaña
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Zoe Saldaña, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Kate Beckinsale
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Kate Beckinsale, actress, “Canary Black”

Jonathan van Ness and Allison Janney
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jonathan van Ness, television personality, “Queer Eyes” and Allison Janney, actress, “Palm Royale”

Karla Sofía Gascón and Daniel Craig
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine

Karla Sofía Gascón, actress, “Emilia Pérez” and Daniel Craig, actor, “Queer”

Jacques Audiard
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Jacques Audiard, director, “Emilia Pérez”

Julianne Hough and Lilah Richcreek
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine

Julianne Hough, actress, “Dancing with the Stars” and Lilah Richcreek, actress, “A Man on the Inside”

Nikki Glaser (Getty Images)
Read Next
Golden Globes: Nikki Glaser Jokes About Diddy and Roasts 'Joker 2,' Timothée Chalamet's Mustache in Monologue | Video
Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy, actress, “Dune: Part Two” and Cara Delevingne, actress, “Only Murders in the Building”

Comments