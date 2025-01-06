Golden Globes Winners List: ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Shōgun’ and ‘Hacks’ Dominate

“Emilia Pérez,” “The Brutalist” and “Shōgun” were the big winners at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, jump-starting a busy and competitive awards season just five days into the new year.

Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Perez,” the Spanish-language musical from France that’s set in Mexico, won four awards from its Globes-leading 10 nominations, including best musical-comedy film, best song, best international film, and best supporting actress for an emotional Zoe Saldaña.

“The Brutalist,” a three-and-a-half hour epic about an architect in 1950s Pennsylvania, won best drama, best actor for Adrien Brody and best director for former actor Brady Corbet. In a surprise win, Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres took home best actress in a drama for Walter Sallas’ “I’m Still Here” 26 years after her mother Fernanda Montenegro won the same award for Sallas’ “Central Station.” (Montenegro also has a cameo in the film.)

Kieran Culkin scooped up the award for best supporting actor for his performance in “A Real Pain,” taking home his second Golden Globe after a previous win for “Succession.” Among the most emotional acceptance speeches of the night was Demi Moore, who won best actress in a comedy movie for “The Substance” and noted, “This is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor.” Referencing the theme of the film, she concluded by quoting an unnamed woman who told her, “Just know you will never be enough but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.”

In other categories, “Conclave” won for best screenplay (its sole victory of six nominations), while the trophy for best musical score went to “Challengers” and the lower-budget Latvian film “Flow” walked away with best animated film.

In the television categories, “Shōgun” was the sweeper, repeating its run of recent Emmy victories with trophies for best drama, best actor Hiroyuki Sanada and best actress Anna Sawai — plus best supporting actor Tadanobu Asano.

Other Emmy déjà vus: “Hacks” beat “The Bear” for best comedy and Jean Smart nabbed lead actress in a comedy (her second Globe win in this category). An absent Jeremy Allen White won his third best actor in a comedy for “The Bear” and Jessica Gunning won supporting actress for “Baby Reindeer,” which was named best limited series.

In that category, the champs were spread among three shows. Jodie Foster won her fourth Globe (and her first for a television project) for her leading role in “True Detective: Night Country,” while Colin Farrell scored the lead actor prize for his unrecognizable performance in “The Penguin.” (Last year, Netflix’s “Beef” swept all three awards.)

Nikki Glaser, the Emmy-, Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated comedian who was the first woman to host the Globes solo, kicked it all off with a raucous monologue that played well in the room and on TV — and was a huge improvement over last year’s disastrous Jo Koy faceplant.

This year’s awards mark the second Globes since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was disbanded amid accusations of discrimination and improper behavior within the organization. In 2023, Penske Media Eldridge acquired all rights to the Golden Globes from the HFPA and the ceremony found a new home on CBS.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Brutalist” **WINNER

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez” **WINNER

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”



Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Flow” ** WINNER

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”



Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator II”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked” **WINNER

“The Wild Robot”

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez” **WINNER

“The Girl with the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” **WINNER

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” **WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” *WINNER

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell, “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man” **WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance” **WINNER

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Best Director — Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist” ** WINNER

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Peter Straughan, “Conclave” **WINNER

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”

Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”

Clément Ducol, Camille, “Emilia Pérez”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “Challengers” **WINNER

Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part Two”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Repress,” Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard **WINNER

“Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille



Best Television Series – Drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun” *WINNER

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks” **WINNER

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Baby Reindeer” **WINNER

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” **WINNER

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” **WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” **WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” **WINNER

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” **WINNER

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” ** WINNER

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun” ** WINNER

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Love You”

Ali Wong, “Single Lady” **WINNER

Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”