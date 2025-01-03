While the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s “Ends With Us” scandal has dominated Hollywood news headlines, roastmaster Nikki Glaser plans to refrain from making light of the ordeal while hosting this year’s Golden Globes ceremony.

“I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, event though I would never be,” Glaser told Yahoo! Entertainment. “I also don’t want to give his name any — I’m mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don’t need to say it anymore.”

Back in December 2024, Lively filed a complaint against her “Ends With Us” costar, saying Baldoni sexually harassed her while on set and caused her “severe emotional distress” in a series of incidents, including showing off nude images or videos of women, sharing details of his previous “pornography addiction,” as well as his own personal sexual experiences, among other alleged toxic acts. Since then, WME dropped Baldoni and the actor sued the New York Times for libel for penning Lively’s allegations in its December 2024 report “‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.”

Since then, Lively has taken legal action against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios for sexual harassment and breach of contract, citing the “unconscionable” alleged smear campaign against her following a Jan. 4 meeting where the actor and co-plaintiffs agreed to cease “harassing behavior and other disturbing conduct.”

Glaser, who will make history as the first woman to host the Golden Globe awards as a solo act, said viewers can still expect a funny performance from her.

“I am doing what I was hired to do, which is, I got this because of the Tom Brady roast. That is not lost on me,” Glaser said. “So I’m going to bring that to this for sure. It’s not gonna be watered down, [but] the tone will be different for this.”

The 82nd annual Golden Globe awards kick off this Sunday on CBS at at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.

Tess Patton contributed to this story.