Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals: Zendaya, Glen Powell, Zoe Saldaña and More

The Golden Globes kicked off on Sunday as stars came out in full force at the Beverly Hilton to celebrate the best in film and TV, with host Nikki Glaser and nominees Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Colman Domingo, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin and many more striking a pose.
Peruse TheWrap’s Golden Globes red carpet gallery below.
Zendaya, actress, “Dune: Part Two”
Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”
Ariana Grande, actress, “Wicked”
Angelina Jolie, actress, “Maria”
Karla Sofía Gascón, actress, “Emilia Pérez”
Kerry Washington, actress, “The Six Triple Eight”
Nicole Kidman, actress, “Babygirl”
Ariana DeBose, actress, “Kraven: The Hunter”
Demi Moore, actress, “The Substance”
Michelle Yeoh, actress, “Wicked”
Salma Hayek Pinault, actress, “Without Blood”
Édgar Ramírez, actor, “Emilia Pérez”
Timothée Chalamet, actor, “Dune: Part Two”
Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”
Sarah Paulson, actress
Jodie Foster, actress, “True Detective”
Gal Gadot, actress, “Heart of Stone”
Elle Fanning, actress, “A Complete Unknown”
Dakota Fanning, actress, “The Watchers”
Sebastian Stan, actor, “The Apprentice”
Tilda Swinton, actress, “The Room Next Door”
Kate Winslet, actress, “The Regime”
Amy Adams, actress, “Nightbitch”
Glen Powell, actor, “Twisters”
Miley Cyrus, Recording Artist
Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing”
Ali Wong, actress, “Beef”
Edward Norton, actor, “A Complete Unknown” (R) and Shauna Robertson, producer.
Nicholas Alexander Chavez, actor, “Grotesquerie”
Annabelle Wallis, actress, “Vanishing Into the Night”
Daniel Craig, actor, “Queer”
Keira Knightley, actress, “Black Doves”
Sofía Vergara, actress, “Despicable Me 4”
Molly Sim, actress
Zoë Saldaña, actress, “Emilia Pérez”
Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist”
Kathy Bates, actress, “Matlock”
Cate Blanchett, actress, “Disclaimer”
Kate Hudson, actress, “Shell”
Sharon Stone, actress
Kathryn Hahn, actress, “Agatha All Along”
Adam Brody, actor, “Nobody Wants This”
Jennifer Coolidge, actress, “Riff, Raff”
Kristen Bell, actress, “Nobody Wants This”
Guy Pearce, actor, “The Brutalist”
Emma Stone, actress, “The Curse”
Eddie Redmayne, actor, “The Day of the Jackal”
Keri Russell, actress, “The Diplomat”
Isabella Rossellini, actress, “Conclave”
Aunjanue Ellis, actress, “Nickel Boys”
Allison Janney, actress, “The Diplomat”
Glenn Close, actress, “The Summer Book”
Dwayne Johnson, actor, “Moana 2”
Pamela Anderson, actress, “The Last Showgirl”
Jesse Eisenberg, actor, “A Real Pain”
Mindy Kaling, actress, “Monsters at Work”
Naomi Watts, actress, “The Friend”
Jeremy Strong, actor, “The Apprentice”
Ke Huy Quan, actor, “Kung Fu Panda 4”
Morris Chestnut, actor, “Watson”
Monica Barbaro, actress, “A Complete Unknown”
Matt Rife, Comedian, “Matt Rife: Natural Selection”
Scoot McNairy, actor, “A Complete Unknown”
Denis Villeneuve, director, and Tanya Lapointe, producer, “Dune: Part Two”
Greg Kwedar, director, “Sing Sing”
Kirsten Dunst, actress, “Civil War” and Jesse Plemons, actor, “Kinds of Kindness”
Jonathan Van Ness, Television Personality, “Queer Eye”
Jordana Brewster, acress, “Cellar Door”
Abby Elliott, actress, “The Bear”
Charlotte Carroll, actress, “We Work for the Dead”
Ashley Graham, Model
Terri Seymour, Television Personality
Halina Reijn, director, “Babygirl”
Coralie Fargeat, director, “The Substance”