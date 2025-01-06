Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals: Zendaya, Glen Powell, Zoe Saldaña and More

The Golden Globes kicked off on Sunday as stars came out in full force at the Beverly Hilton to celebrate the best in film and TV, with host Nikki Glaser and nominees Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Colman Domingo, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin and many more striking a pose.

Peruse TheWrap’s Golden Globes red carpet gallery below.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Zendaya, actress, “Dune: Part Two”

Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ariana Grande, actress, “Wicked”

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images Angelina Jolie, actress, “Maria”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Karla Sofía Gascón, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kerry Washington, actress, “The Six Triple Eight”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Nicole Kidman, actress, “Babygirl”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ariana DeBose, actress, “Kraven: The Hunter”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Demi Moore, actress, “The Substance”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh, actress, “Wicked”

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage Salma Hayek Pinault, actress, “Without Blood”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Édgar Ramírez, actor, “Emilia Pérez”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet, actor, “Dune: Part Two”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Sarah Paulson, actress

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jodie Foster, actress, “True Detective”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Gal Gadot, actress, “Heart of Stone”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Elle Fanning, actress, “A Complete Unknown”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Dakota Fanning, actress, “The Watchers”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Sebastian Stan, actor, “The Apprentice”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Tilda Swinton, actress, “The Room Next Door”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kate Winslet, actress, “The Regime”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Amy Adams, actress, “Nightbitch”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Glen Powell, actor, “Twisters”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Miley Cyrus, Recording Artist

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ali Wong, actress, “Beef”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Edward Norton, actor, “A Complete Unknown” (R) and Shauna Robertson, producer.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Nicholas Alexander Chavez, actor, “Grotesquerie”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Annabelle Wallis, actress, “Vanishing Into the Night”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Daniel Craig, actor, “Queer”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Keira Knightley, actress, “Black Doves”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Sofía Vergara, actress, “Despicable Me 4”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Molly Sim, actress

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Zoë Saldaña, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kathy Bates, actress, “Matlock”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Cate Blanchett, actress, “Disclaimer”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kate Hudson, actress, “Shell”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Sharon Stone, actress

Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images Kathryn Hahn, actress, “Agatha All Along”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Adam Brody, actor, “Nobody Wants This”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge, actress, “Riff, Raff”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kristen Bell, actress, “Nobody Wants This”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Guy Pearce, actor, “The Brutalist”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Emma Stone, actress, “The Curse”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Eddie Redmayne, actor, “The Day of the Jackal”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Keri Russell, actress, “The Diplomat”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Isabella Rossellini, actress, “Conclave”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Aunjanue Ellis, actress, “Nickel Boys”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Allison Janney, actress, “The Diplomat”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Glenn Close, actress, “The Summer Book”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Dwayne Johnson, actor, “Moana 2”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Pamela Anderson, actress, “The Last Showgirl”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jesse Eisenberg, actor, “A Real Pain”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Mindy Kaling, actress, “Monsters at Work”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Naomi Watts, actress, “The Friend”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Jeremy Strong, actor, “The Apprentice”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ke Huy Quan, actor, “Kung Fu Panda 4”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Morris Chestnut, actor, “Watson”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Monica Barbaro, actress, “A Complete Unknown”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Matt Rife, Comedian, “Matt Rife: Natural Selection”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Scoot McNairy, actor, “A Complete Unknown”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Denis Villeneuve, director, and Tanya Lapointe, producer, “Dune: Part Two”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Greg Kwedar, director, “Sing Sing”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kirsten Dunst, actress, “Civil War” and Jesse Plemons, actor, “Kinds of Kindness”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jonathan Van Ness, Television Personality, “Queer Eye”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jordana Brewster, acress, “Cellar Door”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Abby Elliott, actress, “The Bear”

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage Charlotte Carroll, actress, “We Work for the Dead”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ashley Graham, Model

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Terri Seymour, Television Personality

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Halina Reijn, director, “Babygirl”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Coralie Fargeat, director, “The Substance”