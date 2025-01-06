Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals: Zendaya, Glen Powell, Zoe Saldaña and More

Elle Fanning, Kerry Washington, Daniel Craig, Cate Blanchett and more hit the carpet

golden globes red carpet
Kathryn Hahn, Cate Blanchett, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Kerry Washington and Elle Fanning at the Golden Globes (Getty Images)

The Golden Globes kicked off on Sunday as stars came out in full force at the Beverly Hilton to celebrate the best in film and TV, with host Nikki Glaser and nominees Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Colman Domingo, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin and many more striking a pose.

Peruse TheWrap’s Golden Globes red carpet gallery below.

Zendaya
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zendaya, actress, “Dune: Part Two”

Cynthia Erivo
Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”

Ariana Grande
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ariana Grande, actress, “Wicked”

Angelina Jolie
ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie, actress, “Maria”

Karla Sofía Gascón
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Karla Sofía Gascón, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Kerry Washington
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kerry Washington, actress, “The Six Triple Eight”

Nicole Kidman
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman, actress, “Babygirl”

Ariana DeBose
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose, actress, “Kraven: The Hunter”

Demi Moore
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Demi Moore, actress, “The Substance”

Michelle Yeoh
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh, actress, “Wicked”

Salma Hayek Pinault
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Salma Hayek Pinault, actress, “Without Blood”

Édgar Ramírez
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Édgar Ramírez, actor, “Emilia Pérez”

Timothée Chalamet
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet, actor, “Dune: Part Two”

Mikey Madison
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”

Sarah Paulson
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Sarah Paulson, actress

Jodie Foster
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jodie Foster, actress, “True Detective”

Gal Gadot
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gal Gadot, actress, “Heart of Stone”

Elle Fanning
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Elle Fanning, actress, “A Complete Unknown”

Dakota Fanning
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning, actress, “The Watchers”

Sebastian Stan
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan, actor, “The Apprentice”

Tilda Swinton
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Tilda Swinton, actress, “The Room Next Door”

Kate Winslet
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kate Winslet, actress, “The Regime”

Amy Adams
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Amy Adams, actress, “Nightbitch”

Glen Powell
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Glen Powell, actor, “Twisters”

Miley Cyrus
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus, Recording Artist

Colman Domingo
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing”

Ali Wong
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ali Wong, actress, “Beef”

Shauna Robertson, Edward Norton
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Edward Norton, actor, “A Complete Unknown” (R) and Shauna Robertson, producer.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicholas Alexander Chavez, actor, “Grotesquerie”

Annabelle Wallis
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Annabelle Wallis, actress, “Vanishing Into the Night”

Daniel Craig
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Daniel Craig, actor, “Queer”

Keira Knightley
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Keira Knightley, actress, “Black Doves”

Sofía Vergara
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sofía Vergara, actress, “Despicable Me 4”

Molly Sims
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Molly Sim, actress

Zoe Saldana
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zoë Saldaña, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Adrien Brody
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist”

Kathy Bates
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kathy Bates, actress, “Matlock”

Cate Blanchett
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett, actress, “Disclaimer”

Kate Hudson
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Hudson, actress, “Shell”

Sharon Stone
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sharon Stone, actress

Kathryn Hahn
Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn, actress, “Agatha All Along”

Adam Brody
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adam Brody, actor, “Nobody Wants This”

Jennifer Coolidge
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge, actress, “Riff, Raff”

Kristen Bell
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kristen Bell, actress, “Nobody Wants This”

Guy Pearce
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Guy Pearce, actor, “The Brutalist”

Emma Stone
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emma Stone, actress, “The Curse”

Eddie Redmayne
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne, actor, “The Day of the Jackal”

Keri Russell
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keri Russell, actress, “The Diplomat”

Isabella Rossellini
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Isabella Rossellini, actress, “Conclave”

Aunjanue Ellis
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aunjanue Ellis, actress, “Nickel Boys”

Allison Janney
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Allison Janney, actress, “The Diplomat”

Glenn Close
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Glenn Close, actress, “The Summer Book”

Dwayne Johnson
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson, actor, “Moana 2”

Pamela Anderson
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson, actress, “The Last Showgirl”

Jesse Eisenberg
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg, actor, “A Real Pain”

Mindy Kaling
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling, actress, “Monsters at Work”

Naomi Watts
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Naomi Watts, actress, “The Friend”

Jeremy Strong
Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jeremy Strong, actor, “The Apprentice”

Ke Huy Quan
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan, actor, “Kung Fu Panda 4”

Morris Chestnut
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Morris Chestnut, actor, “Watson”

Monica Barbaro
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro, actress, “A Complete Unknown”

Matt Rife
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matt Rife, Comedian, “Matt Rife: Natural Selection”

Scoot McNairy
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Scoot McNairy, actor, “A Complete Unknown”

Denis Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Denis Villeneuve, director, and Tanya Lapointe, producer, “Dune: Part Two”

Greg Kwedar
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Greg Kwedar, director, “Sing Sing”

Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst, actress, “Civil War” and Jesse Plemons, actor, “Kinds of Kindness”

Jonathan Van Ness
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness, Television Personality, “Queer Eye”

Jordana Brewster
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster, acress, “Cellar Door”

Abby Elliott
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Abby Elliott, actress, “The Bear”

Charlotte Carroll
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Charlotte Carroll, actress, “We Work for the Dead”

Ashley Graham
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ashley Graham, Model

Terri Seymour
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Terri Seymour, Television Personality

Halina Reijn
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Halina Reijn, director, “Babygirl”

Coralie Fargeat
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Coralie Fargeat, director, “The Substance”

